Mosai CEO: Inside New Data on Home-Based Care AI Adoption

Joining us on today’s sponsored episode of Disrupt from Home Health Care News is Elliott Wood, CEO of Mosai, the newly rebranded union of Forcura and Medalogix. Mosai recently partnered with Home Health Care News to conduct the How Technology Is Transforming Care at Home survey, which offers a data-driven snapshot of where providers stand in the AI adoption journey.

In this podcast, Elliott and HHCN’s Jack Silverstein discuss some of the survey’s most interesting results and datapoints, including a look into why 63% of respondents said that they are either already investing in AI solutions or will do so over the next 12 months.

Don’t miss this exciting episode!