Seen Health’s Tech-Enabled PACE Model Achieves 77% Fewer Acute Hospital Bed Days

Seen Health — a recently launched tech-enabled Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organization — is already reporting promising outcomes from its AI-focused operating and care delivery model.

Last year, the Los Angeles-based company raised $22 million in funding and opened its first PACE center in January 2025. Now, after achieving impressive clinical results, the organization is charting a future beyond the typical brick-and-mortar confines of PACE.

Yang Su, co-founder of Seen Health, identified home-based care as a key component of its care delivery model.

“A lot of folks really need help at home, and we do work with a partner to dispatch home care aids and home health support for our participants,” he said.

Currently, Seen Health serves participants receiving Medi-Cal benefits, and 65% are dually eligible for Medicare.

The company is based on a single operating platform that incorporates management of enrollment flow, the assessment process, care planning, claim management, revenue cycle and more.

“Our entire platform has many different pieces and allows us to have essentially a single pane of glass that can manage every single aspect of the PACE operation,” he told Home Health Care News.

In this pursuit, Seen Health has implemented AI tools throughout various aspects of its business. For example, Seen leverages AI to handle the company’s customer relationship management (CRM).

“Someone in the field can actually take a picture of people’s information, like insurance cards and driver’s licenses and things like that,” Su said. “Our AI agents can automatically extract that information, prepare the records, so that when they come back, they can update additional notes, and we can manage our pipelines automatically.”

Su stressed that Seen Health’s focus on AI is to ensure that the organization’s clinicians have more time to care for patients, rather than spending an inordinate amount of effort on things like documentation, compliance and all of the care coordination pieces.

Results and the future of PACE

Since launching, Seen Health has achieved strong clinical outcomes. The organization reported 77% fewer acute hospital bed days and 49% fewer hospital admissions compared to the industry average. Su credits Seen Health’s multiple touch points.

“Because they have many different touch points, right from the driver to our interdisciplinary team that manages the care every single day, they are really able to stay on top of any sort of acute issues,” he said. “Maybe there’s a fall risk, maybe there’s been an incident, and they’re able to respond in real-time.”

Seen Health’s connection with AI-powered health care provider Astrana Health has been an advantage, according to Su.

“We have really incredible partners in Astrana Health,” he said. “Through that partnership, we’re actually able to directly talk with our partner hospitals and because of the type of support and wraparound care we’re able to provide, even when [people] do end up in the hospitals, they can get discharged quicker, since we have more capabilities to actually support the post-acute journey and recovery. In fact, that’s exactly what we have done for all of our hospitalizations so far.”

Seen’s patient satisfaction scores are also positive. About 97% of Seen Health’s participants claimed that they would recommend the organization.

Additionally, 29% of Seen Health’s new leads came directly from participant referrals. The organization also had a less than 2% “no-show rate.”

“I think the level of sophistication that we have around analytics and understanding our referral channels, conversion, cost and all of these things is one of the reasons why we are able to really hone in on the most effective channels, and achieve that type of outcome and growth,” Su said.

Looking ahead, expansion plans across California and outside of the state are top of mind for Seen Health. However, Su believes that the organization’s model goes beyond brick-and-mortar centers.

“Given our technology strength, one of our core missions is, we’re not here to just build PACE centers,” he said. “We want to push the entire industry forward. In many ways, we think about ourselves as leading the charge to create a path where 10,000 of these types of PACE centers or PACE lights models can exist and can serve millions of people. We think this incredible model of care should really be the default for every senior everywhere.”