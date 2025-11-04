Spiras Health Raises $6 Million From New Investors To Drive Growth

Spiras Health — a startup focused on delivering home-based care for patients living with complex chronic conditions — has four new strategic investors.

The new cohort of investors consists of Alumni Ventures, Brighton Street Partners, Prime Time Ventures and Tamarind Hill. Together, these organizations have injected about $6 million into Spiras Health’s business, the company told Home Health Care News.

Spiras Health’s existing investors include Altitude Ventures, FCA Venture Partners and NEA. The company previously raised $14 million in a Series B led by Altitude and FCA in 2021.

Advertisement

The new capital will drive the company’s growth efforts and product development.

“These new funds fuel our expansion into more products and states,” Scott Bowers, CEO of Spiras Health, told HHCN in an email. “We will expand executed contracts in our current Duals Special Needs health plan footprint, then will be investing in new states in the first quarter of 2026, especially focusing on Medicaid and Medicare Advantage.”

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Spiras Health offers nurse practitioner-led clinical care in the home setting. The company has made serving underserved populations, through value-based care, a priority.

Advertisement

In addition to the new funding, Spiras Health also added new leaders to its team. Dr. P. Nelson Le joins the company as its chief medical officer. He previously held executive roles at Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), AVIA, InterSystems and McKesson.

“I am honored to join Spiras Health, continuing its legacy of caring for vulnerable populations,” Le said in a statement. “I’m excited to lead a care delivery organization and drive innovation that improves outcomes for patients with complex needs.”

The company also named Braden Manifold its chief financial officer. Before joining Spiras Health, he served in leadership roles at Telperian, WellSky and eviCore Health.

“What drew me to Spiras is the strength of its care model and the real-world impact it has on patients’ lives,” said Manifold in a statement. “I’m honored to join a team that’s mission-driven and poised for meaningful growth.”

A Spiras Health spokesperson told HHCN the company would continue to round out its team.