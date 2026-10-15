Abby Care Raises $82M To Train, Pay Family Caregivers 

Family caregiver training startup Abby Care has raised $82 million in series C financing, according to reporting from Fortune.

Abby Care, based in San Francisco, trains and pays family members to become trained nursing assistants and home health aides for children, older adults or individuals with disabilities requiring in-home care. The startup uses clinical oversight and AI-powered tools to train the caregivers, while documenting and communicating the care given to health systems and health plans.

Transformation Capital led the series C round. CVS Health Ventures, Frist Cressey Ventures and Pivotal Ventures joined with new participation, while existing investors Khosla Ventures, Thrive Capital and Sequoia provided new capital.

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“We’re living through one of the largest healthcare workforce shortages, a rapidly aging population and waitlists of vulnerable children needing care,” Abby Care founder Havi Nguyen wrote on LinkedIn, explaining how Abby Care’s raise will augment home care. “Clinicians can’t see what’s happening in the home, so changes in health go unnoticed until they become emergencies. All of this strains a reactive health system and drives up costs.”

Abby Care functions as a Medicaid provider to pay caregivers within Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The company aims to reduce unnecessary nursing hours, prevent hospitalizations through early detection of issues and mitigate patient placements in institutions, with the ultimate goal of easing healthcare burdens across the United States.

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“Home and community-based caregiving allows states to significantly cut institutional care expenses while reducing pressure on the health care system,” Nguyen previously told HHCN. “By paying family caregivers, states can provide more affordable, compassionate and sustainable care options. It’s a model that not only saves resources but also ensures children get care from those who know them best.”

Abby Care’s series C financing builds upon a $35 million fundraise in August 2025.