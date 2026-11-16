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The finalized Medicare home health payment rule for 2027 offers providers payment relief, but its expanded Medicare enrollment requirements could raise compliance burdens and discourage investments in patient care.

The rule could have mixed financial effects, while adding more operational challenges, industry experts told Home Health Care News.

On Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized the home health rule for calendar year 2027, estimating that aggregate Medicare payments to home health agencies will increase by 2.4%, or $415 million, compared with 2026.

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“This is the second-highest aggregate payment increase in 18 years,” Patrick Harrison, vice president of policy and legislative affairs for the National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance), told HHCN. “We think this is a step in the right direction to ensure adequate capacity and ability to provide home health care to the communities who depend on it.”

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, the Alliance is a member network of more than 2 million home health, hospice, Medicaid home- and community-based care and other professionals in the home-based care space.

The rule affords more stability in home health payments, but does little to ease difficulties recruiting and retaining clinical staff, according to providers. Home health providers still compete for a limited workforce with other provider types that have not faced the same sustained payment cuts, Harrison said. The 2.4% increase helps narrow that gap but does not fully resolve it.

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The final rule also enacts a 3% temporary negative adjustment to Medicare home health payments. This could constrain agencies’ ability to expand capacity and meet patient demand, according to Harrison.

Still, CMS decided not to finalize several proposals, including extending debt-based enrollment denials to associated parties and revocations to a provider’s other enrollments, Harrison noted. Those proposals could have disrupted care for beneficiaries relying on otherwise legitimate providers.

Effects on fraud

The finalized rule grants CMS more authority and discretion to revoke or deny enrollments and to police the Medicare program in ways it deems appropriate, said Howard Young, partner and leader of the healthcare team at the law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, based in Philadelphia, provides legal services in the home care and hospice, as well as other sectors.

While fraud can occur in certain geographic areas, such as Los Angeles County, California and the Chicagoland area, Harrison said that this rule is too broad and more precise excision of fraud is needed.

The rule could also chill growth for legitimate providers considering expansion, Harrison said.

“Say I’m a provider, and I’m going to invest considerable money and resources to serve a region,” Harrison told Home Health Care News’ sister publication, Hospice News. “If there’s now a risk that all that work and resources be invested in it [and] that enrollment can be denied, revoked or otherwise, that’s going to undermine confidence to make that decision.”

In addition, the final rule expanded the definition of managing employees, which can provide a challenge for home health, hospice and other providers, Young said.

The expanded requirements will require more scrutiny of employees, business consultants and other business relationships to identify any “skeletons in their closet” that could create enrollment or revocation risks, Young said.

The expanded enforcement powers could prioritize program integrity at the expense of beneficiary access, even when legitimate providers are working to meet unmet needs, Harrison said.

“The concern I have here is that access, at least in my view, is taking a second place to program integrity, which means that access comes second, stopping fraud comes first, even if it has a punitive effect or collateral effect, which could hurt access to patient care,” Harrison said. “I have concerns with that approach.”

Holly Vossel, senior reporter for Hospice News, contributed reporting to this story.