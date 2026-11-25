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Fighting fraud became a defining priority for federal and state officials in 2026, putting the home-based care industry under an increasingly powerful microscope. From nationwide enrollment restrictions to provider suspensions and billion-dollar Medicaid payment deferrals, enforcement efforts prompted providers to reassess day-to-day operations and long-term growth strategies.

For home health and hospice providers, a national moratorium on new Medicare enrollments disrupted plans to open agencies and expand into new markets. Personal home care providers navigated an increasingly uneven state Medicaid landscape, while remarks from top federal health officials sparked a broader debate over the value of paid caregiving.

Against that backdrop, several notable deals took place, including General Atlantic’s acquisition of TEAM Services Group and Kinderhook Industries’ purchase of Enhabit. Those transactions underscored continued investor interest in home-based care, even as regulatory scrutiny complicated some providers’ paths to growth.

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Coverage of these developments dominated Home Health Care News’ most-read stories of 2026, reflecting a year defined by increased regulatory scrutiny and consequential shifts in ownership and strategy.

Look back on the year in home-based care by revisiting 10 of HHCN’s most widely read stories.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) took a multipronged approach to fighting fraud in the Medicare program, shaping much of the home-based care news in 2026. Providers and advocates largely supported the agency’s focus on rooting out bad actors, though many industry advocates argued that fraud was concentrated in a limited number of hot spots.

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Many providers and advocates decried CMS’ decision to block new Medicare enrollments for home health and hospice agencies through a national six-month moratorium, saying the restrictions were overly broad and could limit access to care.

“The moratorium will impact our organization’s plans for growth and may affect broader operations,” Dean Alverson, president and CEO of LifeCare Home Health Family, previously told HHCN. “We have been successfully expanding access to care through a de novo strategy, particularly in underserved and high-demand markets. Under the current moratorium, that approach will no longer be available, limiting our ability to respond to growing patient needs and to help offset existing shortfalls in access to home health and hospice services.”

In November, CMS extended a modified version of the moratorium. The modified version allows currently enrolled providers to open new branches under their existing Medicare enrollments, while continuing to block new initial enrollments.

“We’ve made real progress over the past six months, but fraud in hospice and home health persists and our work isn’t finished,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in a statement.

The federal government’s focus on fraud extended to targeted crackdowns in known hotspots, including a mass suspension of hospice and home health agencies in the greater Los Angeles area.

Federal agents suspended 23 home health agencies and 447 hospices in April, alleging that they defrauded Medicare of an estimated $600 million.

The California Hospice and Palliative Care Association (CHAPCA) praised the suspensions.

“In California, scammers exploit Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits by deceptively and illegally enrolling seniors in hospice and skilled home health programs they never consented to,” Sheila Clark, president and CEO of CHAPCA, said in a statement. “Every dollar stolen from hospice and skilled home health is a dollar of care not provided to Medicare patients who need it.

California, and Los Angeles in particular, has become the poster child for home health and hospice fraud. Oz has singled out the area with boots-on-the-ground visits and calling out the hotspot in a spirited video.

Amid a heightened federal focus on program integrity, several major deals closed in 2026.

In April, growth and private equity firm General Atlantic acquired TEAM Services Group from Alpine Investors for $3 billion, Bloomberg reported. The price included debt.

The deal valued TEAM Services at approximately 10x EBITDA, according to Bloomberg. Valuations in that range can signal significant strategic value, according to Jen Lentz, the CEO of Avid Health at Home, who spoke at HHCN’s Capital+Strategy event this year.

The high valuation may have been because of TEAM Services’ diversified business model, which includes a slew of business infrastructure services, financial management services for self-directed Medicaid programs, as well as direct care offerings.

Choice Health at Home has positioned itself as an active consolidator in the home-based care industry, pursuing a strategy of offering services spanning the care continuum.

CEO David Jackson’s strategy focuses on building a comprehensive in-home care provider. He has told HHCN that he prefers to alternate acquisitions across home health, personal home care and hospice, giving each service line’s team time to integrate a business before taking on another acquisition.

This strategy was reflected in Choice’s announcement in early 2026 that the company had acquired three home-based care companies spanning the care continuum: Cy-Fair Health Care; Alliant Home Health, Palliative and Hospice Care; and Senior Nannies Private Care.

“At Choice, what’s exciting as we near that half a billion in revenue marker, the 15,000 patient marker, … we still remain very balanced,” Jackson said in an episode of HHCN+ TALKS this year. “Roughly, give or take, 33% in each segment of the business.”

Cy-Fair Health Care provides home health services; Alliant provides home health, hospice and palliative services; and Senior Nannies provides skilled nursing, personal home care and personalized assisted living placement solutions.

The federal government’s focus on fraud, waste and abuse extended to the Medicaid program as well as the Medicare program. In July, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and CMS deferred more than $1 billion in federal Medicaid payments to two states over concerns about certain claims, including those for home-based services.

Specifically, HHS and CMS deferred $867.5 million in federal Medicaid payments to California and $199 million to Minnesota. Oz identified personal care and home-based services as high-risk categories.

“Often, these are services that your family would typically have provided for you that the federal government has started to fund, but unfortunately, it can be abused,” Oz said in a press conference about the deferrals.

HHS said the deferrals were not permanent payment cuts and that both states could submit documentation demonstrating that the claims met federal Medicaid requirements.

CMS escalated its fraud deferrals in October, announcing it deferred $1.2 billion in Medicaid payments to California for personal home care services.

“The devastating blow to fraud that is being levered right now into even bigger actions is not done yet,” Oz said in an Oval Office briefing.

One high-profile home-based care deal was private equity firm Kinderhook Industries’ $1.1 billion acquisition of home health and hospice provider Enhabit Inc.

The February deal closed in May, taking Enhabit private.

The transaction coincided with major leadership changes at the company. Former President and CEO Barb Jacobsmeyer had announced plans to step down before the acquisition agreement was made public. In May, Enhabit named Dale Clift, a veteran healthcare CEO who has helmed several Kinderhook portfolio companies, as its next CEO.

Clift told HHCN that he aimed to usher Enhabit into a “chapter of growth,” targeting double-digit growth.

In July, Enhabit confirmed to HHCN that five top leaders were departing the company.

Every year, HHCN highlights the home health and home care providers that have distinguished themselves from their peers. This year, Avid Health at Home, Freedom Senior Services and Always Best Care were among the home care companies that made HHCN’s list.

These companies made the list for reasons including sustained acquisition activity, new investment and plans for geographic expansion or technology-driven operational improvements.

The list of home health companies to watch was also among the highest-viewed stories this year. Adaptive Innovations, Enhabit and Deaconess Associations Incorporated (DAI) were among the home health providers that made the list.

The focus on fraud in home-based care extended beyond the federal government to state Medicaid programs. In June, the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) announced it had suspended payments to 49 home health providers whose billing patterns triggered potential fraud concerns.

The suspensions followed an executive order by the state’s governor aligning Ohio’s payment suspension process with CMS’ and allowing the state to immediately suspend payments upon determining that a credible allegation of fraud existed.

The state took other actions to tighten its Medicaid oversight, including a six-month moratorium on new home health care and hospice businesses becoming Medicaid providers.

Ohio’s proposed restrictions followed CMS’ recommendation that states consider Medicaid enrollment moratoria tailored to their populations and geographic circumstances.

In August, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), federal prosecutors and the Pennsylvania attorney general announced charges against 19 defendants in connection with alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud schemes involving $4 million in home-based care claims.

The alleged schemes included billing for more than 24 hours of home health services in a single day and using false timecards.

“Home care funding exists to assist America’s elderly and most vulnerable,” Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division said in a statement. He alleged that aides claimed to provide care while incarcerated or vacationing in Miami and Saudi Arabia.

The cases were part of the DOJ’s Health Care Strike Force efforts. At the time of the announcement, the DOJ said the strike force had prosecuted more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $45 billion.

This year, home-based care advocates challenged comments by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the value and oversight of home care services.

In April, Kennedy described consumer-directed personal assistance programs as rife with fraud.

“The waivers allow people, family members, who are taking care of an elderly parent, to get paid for balancing the checkbook, for picking up the groceries, for driving somebody to a doctor’s appointment,” Kennedy said during a Ways and Means Committee hearing. “These are family members who are getting paid to do things that they used to do as family members for free.”

ANCOR issued a statement in response, saying that Kennedy’s characterization of home care, along with comments from Oz and President Donald Trump and proposed cuts to disability programs, have left community providers gravely concerned about the future of home- and community-based services.

“Such thinking also ignores the reality that many family members are themselves elderly, disabled or otherwise incapable of providing the type of support described by administration officials,” ANCOR CEO Barbara Merrill said in a statement. “For some people with disabilities, no family exists that could replace the services provided by community-providers and direct support professionals (DSPs).”