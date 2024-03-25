Best Life Brands Latest Acquisition Bolsters Home Care Referral Opportunities

The franchise company Best Life Brands – which is the owner of ComForCare and Boost Home Healthcare – has added another home-focused company to its portfolio..

Announced Monday, the Troy, Michigan-based company has acquired Next Day Access, which is a provider of residential and commercial home access solutions in the U.S. and Canada.

Now, Best Life Brands boasts a personal home care brand, a home health care brand and a home accessibility solutions brand. The acquisition is in line with a larger trend of home care-focused brands trying to become one-stop shops for senior care.

“We are thrilled to welcome Next Day Access to the Best Life Brands family as this strategic acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering aging individuals to live their best lives, regardless of mobility challenges,” Best Life Brands CEO J.J. Sorrenti said in a statement. “As the population of older adults steadily rises and the desire to age in place remains prevalent, we’re positioned to enhance our ability to provide comprehensive accessibility solutions and support services to individuals and families across the nation and Canada.”

Next Day Access provides wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, bathroom updates and other modification services.

Prior to the acquisition, Best Life Brands already had more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited about the opportunities that joining Best Life Brands presents, as together we can leverage our respective strengths to make a positive impact on the lives of even more individuals in need of accessibility solutions,” Dave Clark, the co-founder of Next Day Access, said in a statement. “This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide reliable, efficient and compassionate care to those we serve.”

The company also announced that Michele Popelka will become the new brand president of New Day Access.

Ideally, Best Life Brands will now have three brands that will refer to each other. Home care clients may need home modification services, or vice versa. The same goes for Boost’s home health clients.

Other franchise brands have made similar moves of late. For instance, Evive Brands – which owns Executive Home Care – has a portfolio that includes Assisted Living Locators and Grasons Estate Sales & Business Liquidations.

The Massachusetts-based Best of Care, too, recently acquired the move management company Moving Mentors.

This business setup allows home care providers to keep clients under their umbrella, while also making the aging process as seamless as possible.