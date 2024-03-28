Frontline Honors: Barbara Buttchen, Maxim Healthcare Services

Barbara Buttchen, Registered Nurse (RN) for Maxim Healthcare Services, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Home Health Care News caught up with Buttchen to discuss their time in the home health care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Buttchen: From as far back as I can remember, I always wanted to become a nurse. I have never wavered from this profession, and to this day I am thankful for the privilege of caring for others. If I was asked to choose this profession again, I would in a heartbeat.
HHCN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Buttchen: One of the biggest lessons I have learned is the more you give, the more you will get back. Every person’s life has value and we all deserve to live life to the fullest. There is no greater feeling than to help care for another person and to witness their joy.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Buttchen: Building relationships, creating memories and appreciating my job for what it really is – caring for people – are all what makes my job as a nurse so rewarding.
HHCN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Buttchen: Working in healthcare has given me great purpose, as well as great satisfaction that no matter the title or position people need you. You will learn many skills working in healthcare, have financial security and hours and shifts can be flexible. Above all else, every person you care for will touch your life in some way and you will feel most fulfilled.
HHCN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Buttchen: This is a difficult question for me to answer because my leaders at Madison’s Maxim Healthcare Services office have a great understanding of our industry and that the patient is the most important. At Maxim, we have a respectful workplace culture where everyone’s ideas and gifts are valued. Last September, I was even more filled with pride when I heard our CEO, Jarrod DePriest, talk sincerely about our industry and his unique perspective that we strive not only to provide high quality care, but also compassionate care for all those we serve. Healthcare in the home will continue to be needed, and I hope all healthcare leaders will aspire to provide the kind of care our company provides.
