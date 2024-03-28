Frontline Honors: Delisa Lockett, Help at Home

Delisa Lockett, Caregiver for Help at Home, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Home Health Care News caught up with Lockett to discuss their time in the home health care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Lockett: My grandmother had dementia and I used to enjoy helping her because when I did, she was much better. She would laugh and talk and eat with me and she wouldn’t for anybody else, so that made me feel really good.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Lockett: Helping people, seeing a smile, seeing how happy they are and giving them a better quality of life. A lot of times, they are down and, if you do something small, maybe something that’s not important to you, but it is to them and makes them happy, that is my favorite part of this job.
HHCN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Lockett: I love it! I would do this until the day I die. I love people and I love helping people. This job is a blessing and it’s healing. It means a lot to me to help other people.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com/