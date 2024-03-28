Frontline Honors: Folashade Oluseye, Open Systems Healthcare

Folashade Oluseye, Home Health Aide for Open Systems Healthcare, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Home Health Care News caught up with Oluseye to discuss their time in the home health care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Oluseye: I was drawn to the home health care industry because I love making a difference in other peoples’ lives.
HHCN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Oluseye: The biggest lesson is that it’s increased my self-awareness, listening skills, ability to respect, and increased tolerance.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Oluseye: The favorite part of my job is the satisfaction of helping the helpless, making a difference, and the value of building personal relationships.
HHCN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Oluseye: I want society to know that the role of caregivers is indispensable and they deserve recognition and respect.
HHCN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Oluseye: If leaders universally knew the value of emotional intelligence, they could build more effective teams and create a more supportive and productive work environment.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com/