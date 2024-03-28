Frontline Honors: Gloria Kirkendolph, 24 Hour Home Care

Gloria Kirkendolph, Caregiver for 24 Hour Home Care, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Home Health Care News caught up with Kirkendolph to discuss their time in the home health care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Kirkendolph: During the pandemic, I volunteered delivering “Meals on Wheels” to vulnerable people who couldn’t leave their homes. It truly opened my eyes that there were so many people that were alone, and waited at their door for me to come because that was the only interaction they had with others. I then discovered 24 Hour Home Care’s in-home care programs and knew that caregiving was my calling.
HHCN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Kirkendolph: Caregiving is a humbling job. I have learned and grown exponentially in my empathy for others both at work, and in my personal life. It pushes you to accept people as they are, and to try to look deeper to understand their challenges and see what you can do to make their situation better. Caring for others gives me a deep sense of purpose every day.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Kirkendolph: I love making a difference in a client’s life by promptly assessing their needs and addressing them as quickly and seamlessly as I can. I love to see clients recover and make positive strides in their health both physically and mentally. When a client gets comfortable with me, it gives me confidence.
HHCN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Kirkendolph: I want society to know that in-home caregiving services exist, and that these programs aren’t just for people in hospice, palliative care, or other end-of-life care. We’re here to help people in various capacities and in all stages of life, including when people are discharged from the hospital, needing social connections, experiencing chronic illness or health challenges, and more.
HHCN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Kirkendolph: I would like the leaders in our community to know that caregiving is important, and I would love to see them advocate for in-home caregiving because more people deserve access to these health services. In-home caregiving should be available to anyone and everyone. I think it truly enables people to get better because they are in their own surroundings — that is the power of in-home care.
