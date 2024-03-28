Frontline Honors: Grace Haehl, Help at Home

Grace Haehl, Caregiver for Help at Home, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Home Health Care News caught up with Haehl to discuss their time in the home health care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Haehl: I grew up in a caring family and community. I learned to look for needs, and then strive to meet those needs. Caring for those in Home Health has been a driving passion for me. Being a Home Health Aide has afforded an opportunity for me to, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
HHCN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Haehl: Continuing to gain a greater skill set, working as a team, and treating each client as unique and valuable are essential to great care. Each person has a varied set of factors that matter in the scheme of providing clients with highly skilled and personalized care.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Haehl: The “paycheck of the heart” can’t be put in the bank. It makes me feel rich! When a client smiles and says, “Thank you for all you do,” it is like sunshine in my soul.
HHCN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Haehl: Home Health Aides are the “eyes” and the “ears” who alert the team of professionals to any needs that require their attention. We provide the compassionate, hands-on care day in and day out. We are often the very “lifeline” for our clients.
HHCN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Haehl: Essential home healthcare workers, such as aides, are the “hidden warriors” in the healthcare world. Day in and day out, they provide care for a wide variety of clients who struggle with every kind of condition. Clients who are well cared for at home thrive and don’t merely survive.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com/