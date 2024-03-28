Frontline Honors: Sarah Fong, Senior Care Clinic House Calls

Sarah Fong, House Call Nurse Practitioner for Senior Care Clinic House Calls, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Home Health Care News caught up with Fong to discuss their time in the home health care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Fong: I am a house call provider, also called Home Based Primary Care (HBPC). There are many patients that are homebound, especially older adults with mobility and cognitive challenges. Some of them haven’t seen a primary care provider for a few years. It is a great honor to provide services to this population who needs more care, not less.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Fong: The best part of this job is that I can focus on only one patient at a time. If you work in a clinic, the time with patients could be interrupted with reminders, messages, or other staff. As a house call provider, I can focus a full 20-30 minutes on only one patient, which allows me to do a thorough assessment and spend time on education and coaching.
HHCN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Fong: I would like society to know that all people are entitled to have a primary care provider, regardless of their mobility and/or cognitive status.
HHCN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Fong: One thing that I wish leaders universally knew about being an HBPC provider is that there is a gap in access to care: patients who can no longer go to a regular clinic are under-cared for. HBPC is part of the solution.
