Frontline Honors: Shannon Voisey, Friendship Village Senior Services

Shannon Voisey, Home Health Nurse for Friendship Village Senior Services, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Home Health Care News caught up with Voisey to discuss their time in the home health care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Voisey: The flexibility of home care is really what drew me to the industry. The fluctuations of the day, the time that you get to spend with people, the different patients – every day is different. You get a lot of variety and practice with different nursing skills and your patients daily.
HHCN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Voisey: Growth with adaptability. You must be able to adapt to changes in your schedule, changes in the weather, even adapting to traffic. Beyond that, each patient is different, so you have to use different strategies with different patients. In order to be successful, I had to learn how to bring out that spark in each individual so that they wanted to help themselves as much as we strive to help them.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Voisey: Getting to REALLY know my patients. Compassionate care looks at the person in their entirety, not just their ailment. You want to be welcomed and invited into a home, and the process of establishing that trust is really enjoyable for me.
HHCN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Voisey: I think just the overall general awareness of home health care and breaking down the stigma behind it. There can be a resistance to allowing strangers in your home, but home health care is a great option. People have the ability to stay in their home and get well from home, which allows the patient to truly rest and recover.
HHCN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Voisey: I’ve been so fortunate to have so many great leaders and mentors over the course of my career, that this can be tough to answer, but if I had to pick one thing, it would be that home health is a different animal. Good customer service takes a team. We’re all unique in our structure, and we all feed off and learn from one another. For me, every person I meet, patient or colleague, I take a piece of that person with me.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com/