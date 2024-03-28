Frontline Honors: Tameco Brewster, Sharecare

Tameco Brewster, Home Care Specialist for Sharecare, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Home Health Care News.
To become a Frontline Honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Home Health Care News caught up with Brewster to discuss their time in the home health care industry.
HHCN: What drew you to this industry?
Brewster: I have always been a person that was drawn to serve and support developmentally disabled individuals and elderly people; even as a child, I felt the need to protect them. Why did I think they needed my protection? Though I am an able person, abuse that I endured as a child deepened my compassion for and forged my commitment to help those who were vulnerable. Therefore, I chose an industry in which people facing these challenges could have full access to me… someone who cared.
HHCN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Brewster: The words of wisdom that I’m able to both share with others and receive during my conversations with those under my care, as well as the ability to serve in an area that’s so desperately needed.
HHCN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know, that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Brewster: Caregivers play a crucial role in assisting individuals who are unable to fully care for themselves. And not everyone is built to shoulder the burdens that come with this role, which truly doesn’t get the respect that it deserves. In fact, non-medical caregivers are perhaps the most under-appreciated human resource in healthcare, and alongside RNs, LVNs, and other medical professionals, they provide indispensable care that positively affects patient outcomes and quality of life.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2023, visit frontlinehonors.agingmedia.com/