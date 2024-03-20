Traditions Health Promotes New VP of Finance; Optum Vet Joins WelbeHealth As COO

Traditions Health appoints VP of finance and controller

Traditions Health has promoted Todd Scott to the role of vice president of finance and controller.

“Todd has been an indispensable member of our team, consistently demonstrating his

leadership and culture of service,” Traditions Health CFO John Kerndl said in a press statement. “Todd’s contributions have been vital as we continue to establish ourselves as the post-acute care provider of choice.”

The Nashville-based Traditions offers home health, hospice and palliative care services to more than 25,000 patients per year across more than 130 locations in 18 states.

Scott first joined Traditions in 2022. He previously served as the director of accounting and finance. Before that, he was the senior director of accounting and group controller at Envision Healthcare.

Optum vet joins WelbeHealth

WelbeHealth has named Becca Miller Rose as its chief operating officer.

WelbeHealth is a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) operator that launched in 2015. The organization delivers services to its PACE members across California, including in the cities of Stockton, Modesto, Pasadena, Long Beach, Fresno and more.

Prior to her appointment, Rose served as COO of the Optum Home-Based Medical Care business. She joined Optum as part of its acquisition of Landmark Health.

In her new role, Rose will team up with the company’s CMO Dr. Michael Le, who she previously worked with at Landmark Health, to head up WelbeHealth’s PACE operations.

“Through my professional roles as well as personal experience serving hospice patients, I understand the needs of seniors and their family caregivers for higher quality community-based care,” Rose said in a press statement. “I am excited to address these needs for our most vulnerable populations through expanding access to PACE as WelbeHealth’s operational leader.”

BrightSpring makes addition to board of directors

Olivia Kirtley has joined BrightSpring Health Services’ (Nasdaq: BTSG) board of directors.

BrightSpring is a Louisville, Kentucky-based provider of home- and community-based services. The company serves complex populations that require specialized or chronic care.

Kirtley has served on the boards of companies such as U.S. Bancorp, Vista Credit Strategic Lending Corp., Papa John’s International, Rangold Resources Ltd and ResCare Inc.

“We are thrilled Olivia has joined our board of directors,” BrightSpring President and CEO Jon Rousseau said in a statement. “She will leverage her wealth of experience and expertise in audit, financial reporting, risk management, controls, systems, regulatory matters, and people insights and expertise to further strengthen BrightSpring’s mission to make a difference in the lives of the people and communities we serve.”

Papa creates a trust and safety advisory board

At-home companionship company Papa has created a trust and safety advisory board in an effort to further keep members and Papa Pals safe during home visits.

“While over 99.9% of Papa visits go without a member-reported safety concern, even one report is too many,” Jane Yu, Papa’s head of trust and safety, said in a statement. “This is why we have doubled down on trust and safety, partnering with leading experts to help guide continual improvements — because we know this work is never done.”

Papa delivers companionship services to older adults in their homes.

The members of Papa’s new board includes Ally Coll, an attorney and founder of The Purple Method, and Jeremy Gottschalk, the CEO of Marketplace Risk. Michelle Feng, CEO of Executive Mental Health, has also joined the trust and safety advisory board.

“As the caregiver shortage continues to worsen, and older adults have fewer people — if any — to rely on, Papa is creating a care experience that brings human help right to the front door in a way that is essential for older adults to age well and at home,” Yu said. “We’re proud to employ industry-leading safety measures and ongoing improvements that reflect our commitment to keep the safety of our members and Papa Pals front and center. We have enhanced our background checks and safety guardrails to be the industry gold standard, and are ready to build on these in the year ahead.”

Health Dimensions Group adds two new leaders

Health Dimensions Group has added Todd Ellingson and Becky Kaufmann to its leadership team. Ellingson will serve as CFO, and Kaufmann as vice president of clinical services.

Health Dimensions Group operates a portfolio of 25 senior living communities across eight states. It also has a major contingent of skilled nursing properties. The company’s consulting experts work with senior living communities, health systems and PACE organizations.

Prior to joining the company, Ellingson served as CFO at Logic Information Systems.

“Todd Ellingson is a highly regarded financial leader who excels at developing innovative financial and business processes to enhance growth, corporate value and drive organizational success,” Amber Rogotzke, president and principal at Health Dimensions Group, said in a press release. “His invaluable health care and consulting experience and presence on our executive leadership team guides Health Dimensions Group forward in meeting our strategic priorities as well as the financial goals of our clients.”

Before joining Health Dimensions Group, Kaufmann served as senior vice president quality of life and memory support at Chapters Living.

“Having started her career as a registered nurse, Becky has a deep understanding of the factors that contribute to seniors’ overall health, wellness, and satisfaction,” Heather Haberhern, senior vice president of quality at Health Dimensions Group, said in a statement. “As vice president of clinical services, Becky Kaufmann is already positioning Health Dimensions Group’s communities and consulting clients to achieve quality outcomes and long-term operational, clinical, and financial success.”

Vitas Healthcare promotes four leaders

Vitas Healthcare has added Kathleen Coronado, Anthony Cosma, Mario De La Rosa and Angela Hamrick to its executive management team.

Coronado was named associate vice president of hospice operations, Cosma will serve as vice president of hospice operations, De La Rosa was appointed vice president of the home medical equipment division and Hamrick was also named vice president of hospice operations.

Vitas Healthcare is an end-of-life care provider operating across 14 states and Washington, D.C.