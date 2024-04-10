Former Amedisys CEO Named Chairman Of Careforth Board; Aveanna Announces New Chief Legal Officer And Secretary

Careforth names new chairman of the board

Amedisys Inc. (Nasdaq: AMED) veteran Paul Kusserow is serving as Careforth’s chairman of the board.

Boston-based Careforth is a family caregiver support platform. The company recently announced that it was able to lower adverse health event occurrences and keep seniors out of costlier settings.

Currently, Kusserow also serves as Amedisys’ chairman of the board. He is also the chairman of the board of directors and co-founder of Healthpilot Technologies.

Aveanna Healthcare appoints chief legal officer and secretary

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (Nasdaq: AVAH) has named Jerry Perchik its chief legal officer and secretary.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry to the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary role,” Aveanna CEO Jeff Shaner said in a press statement. “Jerry has a strong background in corporate law and a wealth of healthcare industry and regulatory experience. I have known Jerry for more than a decade and have great trust in his leadership and counsel. It is a pleasure to welcome Jerry to our Aveanna family, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to grow and execute our strategic plans.”

Based in Atlanta, Aveanna provides home health, hospice and pediatric care services across 33 states.

Perchik has over 15 years of corporate law experience – in the health care industry – under his belt. Most recently, he served as chief legal officer for MedQuest Associates.

“The Board of Directors is delighted with the appointment of Jerry Perchik to lead our legal affairs team,” Rod Windley, Aveanna’s chairman of the board, said in the statement. “Having worked with Jerry in the past, I have great confidence in his legal expertise, regulatory knowledge, and corporate leadership. We believe Jerry will be a terrific addition to the executive team at Aveanna as we continue our mission to revolutionize the way home care is delivered, one patient at a time.”

New director of home care services joins Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice

Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice has appointed Mathew Collins as its director of home care services.

The Maine-based Androscoggin is a nonprofit operator that employs 500 workers across all 16 counties in the state.

Before taking time away to complete an MBA and additional certifications, Collins was administrative director of the palliative care service line at Northern Light Health.

New Day Healthcare promotes from within

New Day Healthcare has promoted Debbie Weber to the role of senior executive vice president of hospice operations.

“This elevation of Debbie, who is a tried-and-true executive, positions us to expand our

footprint at an accelerated pace,” New Day CEO G. Scott Herman said in a press release. “Debbie has a track record of growing significant multi-site, multi-state markets, on scale. She will oversee a hospice average daily census in the high hundreds, across four states and that size organization falls into the upper tier of mid-size providers and has us positioned for expansion.”

New Day now has close to 30 locations across Texas, Missouri, Kansas and Illinois. The company offers a variety of home-based care services. New Day serves nearly 110,000 patients annually.

Prior to her promotion, Weber led operations at the New Day company Phoenix Hospice.

Tomorrow Health builds its executive growth leadership team

Tomorrow Health has added three new leaders to its executive team.

Tomorrow Health is a New-York-based startup that enables home-based care through technology and other means. It does so via a network of providers, health systems and health plans.

The company has hired Gabriela Perez as chief growth officer; Craig Thompson as general manager and senior vice president of sales; and Peter Saul as director of provider growth.

“The expansion of our growth team comes as we aim to capitalize on significant demand from enterprise partners to enable high-quality home-based care,” Vijay Kedar, founder and CEO of Tomorrow Health, said in a press statement. “Having Gabriela at the helm of a dynamic, relentless team – alongside Craig and Peter — will allow us to accelerate partnership with health plans, providers, and suppliers to deliver high-quality care to the patients who need it most.”

Perez previously served as chief commercial officer at Big Health. Most recently, Thompson was an advisor at Getlabs, and Saul was national accounts director at Butterfly Network Inc.