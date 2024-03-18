Aging Media Network, a WTWH Media Company, Announces 2024 Aspect Awards Winners

Aging Media Network, a WTWH Media company, is proud to announce the 2024 Aspect Awards winners. With more than 60 submissions across the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing (SNF), the focus on innovation and creativity is sharper than ever before.
The program was judged by 10 advertising and marketing experts from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing, public relations, and more. Judges evaluated entries based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second, and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either providers or vendors.
Participation from national, regional, and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for behavioral health longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2024.
Introducing the 2024 Winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry and category:
HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE
Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: BrightStar Care
Second Place: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
Third Place: Innovive Health
Vendor
Winner: 24 Hour Home Care
Second Place: WellSky
Third Place: Experience Fresh on behalf of TCare (Policy Holder Campaign)
New Brand Launch
Provider
Winner: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)
Second Place: OPO Health
Third Place: Help at Home
Rebranding (Before and After)
Provider
Winner: Griswold
Second Place: Allegrow on behalf of Care Options for Kids
Third Place: Alivia Care, Inc.
Social Media Campaign
Provider
Winner: Tribute Home Care
Video or TV Campaign
Provider
Winner: Adoration Home Health & Hospice
Second Place: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)
Vendor
Winner: GA Creative
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign
Provider
Winner: Embark Behavioral Health
Second Place: Emergence Health Network
Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: Hansei Solutions
Second Place: MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy
Third Place: Emergence Health Network
Vendor
Winner: Catalight
Second Place: Initium Health
HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE
Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: Hospice of the Panhandle
Second Place: St. Croix Hospice
Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign
Provider
Winner: Goldencare Hospice and Palliative Care LLC
Vendor
Winner: Partner Plus Media
Rebranding (Before and After)
Provider
Winner: Priority Life Care
Social Media Campaign
Provider
Winner: Community Hospice & Palliative Care
Video or TV Campaign
Provider
Winner: Interim HealthCare, Inc.
Vendor
Winner: Absolute Studios
SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING
Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign
Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living
Digital Display / PCC Campaign
Provider
Winner: Priority Life Care
Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: Discovery Senior Living (I’m Worried About Mom)
Second Place: Arrow Senior Living
Third Place: Discovery Senior Living (Some Help Could Help)
Vendor
Winner: Experience Fresh on behalf of Chapters Living
Second Place: Werremeyer Creative
Third Place: Sentrics
New Brand Launch
Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living
Print, Direct & Billboard Campaign
Provider
Winner: Beztak
Second Place: Westminster Communities of Florida (Parade of Homes)
Third Place: Westminster Communities of Florida (Aging Solo)
Rebranding (Before and After)
Provider
Winner: Christian Living Communities
Second Place: Beztak
Third Place: Friendship Village STL
Social Media Campaign
Provider
Winner: Holbrook Life
Second Place: Common Sail Investment Group
Video or TV Campaign
Provider
Winner: The Arbor Company
Second Place: Health Dimensions Group
Third Place: Priority Life Care
