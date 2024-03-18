Uncategorized

Aging Media Network, a WTWH Media Company, Announces 2024 Aspect Awards Winners

By Jessica Longly |

Aging Media Network, a WTWH Media company, is proud to announce the 2024 Aspect Awards winners. With more than 60 submissions across the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing (SNF), the focus on innovation and creativity is sharper than ever before.

The program was judged by 10 advertising and marketing experts from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing, public relations, and more. Judges evaluated entries based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second, and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either providers or vendors.

Participation from national, regional, and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for behavioral health longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2024.

Introducing the 2024 Winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry and category:

HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: BrightStar Care

Second Place: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Third Place: Innovive Health

Vendor

Winner: 24 Hour Home Care

Second Place: WellSky

Third Place: Experience Fresh on behalf of TCare (Policy Holder Campaign)

New Brand Launch

Provider

Winner: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

Second Place: OPO Health

Third Place: Help at Home

Rebranding (Before and After)

Provider

Winner: Griswold

Second Place: Allegrow on behalf of Care Options for Kids

Third Place: Alivia Care, Inc.

Social Media Campaign

Provider

Winner: Tribute Home Care

Video or TV Campaign

Provider

Winner: Adoration Home Health & Hospice

Second Place: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

Vendor

Winner: GA Creative

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign

Provider

Winner: Embark Behavioral Health

Second Place: Emergence Health Network

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: Hansei Solutions

Second Place: MetroEHS Pediatric Therapy

Third Place: Emergence Health Network

Vendor

Winner: Catalight

Second Place: Initium Health

HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: Hospice of the Panhandle

Second Place: St. Croix Hospice

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign

Provider

Winner: Goldencare Hospice and Palliative Care LLC

Vendor

Winner: Partner Plus Media

Rebranding (Before and After)

Provider

Winner: Priority Life Care

Social Media Campaign

Provider

Winner: Community Hospice & Palliative Care

Video or TV Campaign

Provider

Winner: Interim HealthCare, Inc.

Vendor

Winner: Absolute Studios

SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING

Audio / Radio / Podcast Campaign

Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Digital Display / PCC Campaign

Provider

Winner: Priority Life Care

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: Discovery Senior Living (I’m Worried About Mom)

Second Place: Arrow Senior Living

Third Place: Discovery Senior Living (Some Help Could Help)

Vendor

Winner: Experience Fresh on behalf of Chapters Living

Second Place: Werremeyer Creative

Third Place: Sentrics

New Brand Launch

Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Print, Direct & Billboard Campaign

Provider

Winner: Beztak

Second Place: Westminster Communities of Florida (Parade of Homes)

Third Place: Westminster Communities of Florida (Aging Solo)

Rebranding (Before and After)

Provider

Winner: Christian Living Communities

Second Place: Beztak

Third Place: Friendship Village STL

Social Media Campaign

Provider

Winner: Holbrook Life

Second Place: Common Sail Investment Group

Video or TV Campaign

Provider

Winner: The Arbor Company

Second Place: Health Dimensions Group

Third Place: Priority Life Care

