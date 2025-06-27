People with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other forms of memory loss must receive specialized care. Thankfully, numerous communities are ready to make a difference in their quality of life and safety.
Here is a look inside five top memory care service providers in South Central Pennsylvania.
1. Messiah Lifeways
The non-profit Messiah Lifeways brings together senior community services and residential living communities to serve older adults with, as it notes on its website, “Christ-like love.” Explore the services extended to in-campus residents and other community members, from nursing care to memory care and more.
- Address: 100 Mt. Allen Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
- Key features: Nursing memory care, music therapy program, enhanced living memory support
- Testimonial: “Excellent caregivers in nursing care. Nice residents. Wide array of events, activities and celebrations. Decent dining services in each building.”
2. Autumn House West
Autumn House West is a welcoming community with spacious accommodations, offering a wide range of amenities and activities that residents are sure to enjoy. Dedicated staff are ready to assist residents in any way they can to make them feel at home.
The community offers care for anyone dealing with memory loss, dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
- Address: 914 W. Market St., York, PA 17401
- Key Features: Activities, dining, personal care services
- Testimonial: “Amazing and attentive staff, welcoming community, a great place all around. My mom has been a resident for several months now and absolutely loves it. Thanks for everything Autumn House!”
3. Legend of Lancaster
Legend Senior Living’s Legend of Lancaster is an innovative memory care provider for seniors, adopting a best friends approach to Alzheimer’s care. The facilities offer relaxing amenities and life enrichment events and excursions to enhance people’s wellness.
- Address: 31 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Key Features: Medication assistance, tailored therapeutic and recreational experiences, family and community support groups
- Testimonial: “This facility is well-staffed with caring individuals in all the departments. It is clean and inviting when you walk through the front doors. Staff members are always smiling and very helpful.”
4. The Long Community
The Long Community from Presbyterian Senior Living helps families cope with the challenges of Alzheimer’s and other forms of memory impairment by providing a homelike environment and stimulating activities. There are also on-site medical appointments like physical, speech and occupational therapy.
- Address: 600 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601
- Key Features: Pet-friendly apartments, small group programs
- Testimonial: “My father has been living at The Long Community in assisted living with memory support for almost five months. He is well cared for, the food is very good (I’ve eaten in the cafe several times), he goes on trips and the activities are much more stimulating than the place he was prior to moving to Long.”
5. Senior Commons at Powder Mill
Senior Commons at Powder Mill promises an affordable and familiar environment that’s ideal for older adults who seek carefree and independent living. All neighborhoods are designed for people living with memory impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
- Address: 1775 Powder Mill Road, York, PA 17403
- Key Features: Suite rental, utilities, 24-hour personal care assistance, medication
- Testimonial: “Senior Commons was recommended by A Home for Mom. They responded quickly to set up a tour of the facility and kept in contact while a decision was made to move dad there. Very friendly staff and private rooms are very homelike. Dad enjoys the many activities available daily.”
Methodology for Identifying the Best Memory Care Services
Many communities are ready to welcome those struggling with different forms of memory loss. These three factors helped determine this guide to the best memory care services in South Central Pennsylvania:
- Accommodating Care Plan. While many residents struggle with memory impairments, others may have different abilities and needs. The ideal service provider should focus on providing individualized care.
- Secure and Comfortable Ambience. It’s important for memory care services to have a safe environment where residents can roam and not wander. It should also have a welcoming community and therapeutic activities.
- Experienced and Compassionate Staff. Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other forms of memory loss involve numerous symptoms. You want to entrust your loved one to qualified staff who communicate with them and your family.
Memory care has evolved so much over the years, with a range of therapeutic activities and services curated for people with memory loss. Those searching for care for their loved ones in South Central Pennsylvania have many resources to help find a service provider.
This Views article is sponsored by Messiah Lifeways. For more information on their memory care offerings, contact them here.