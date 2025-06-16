This article is sponsored by Maxwell TEC. In this Voices interview, Home Health Care News connects with Jay Duty, Chief Operating Officer, Maxwell TEC, to explore how technology is shaping the future of care delivery and operational strategy in home health and hospice. From M&A alignment to data-driven consulting, Duty shares Maxwell’s long-term vision for tech-enabled care, including where the greatest opportunities lie for providers and how data is transforming both patient outcomes and back-office efficiency.
Home Health Care News: What life or career experiences have most shaped your approach to the work you’re doing today?
Jay Duty: Much like the industry itself, I started my career in acute care hospitals and eventually transitioned into the post-acute space, with a stop along the way at an Accountable Care Organization. In a way, I followed the same path our patients do, moving from the hospital into the home and post-acute setting,
From the strategy and operations perspective, that experience helped me understand the shift of care moving into the home.It also showed the efficiency of value-based care and the challenges patients face as they transition from acute care to post-acute environments.
I’ve witnessed the evolution of payer models firsthand, from traditional approaches to today’s value-based world, and I’ve also seen the growing role technology plays in care delivery. It’s been exciting to watch clinical practice in the home setting evolve, with more people choosing that model and technology supporting patient-centered care.
What is Maxwell’s long-term vision for technology integration in home health and hospice care?
Technology has evolved from being a nice-to-have to a true need-to-have. It’s now deeply integrated with clinical practice. Not long ago, technology and innovation sessions at industry conferences were scheduled at the end, as an afterthought. Now, they’re at the forefront of the conversation. The focus has shifted to how AI, predictive analytics, and other clinical and decision support tools are actively woven into care delivery.
We see this as a transformation toward fully tech-enabled care—not replacing the people providing care but empowering them. The goal is to help clinicians deliver the best possible care by giving them access to the right information at every patient touchpoint. At Maxwell, we developed nanaCONNECT, a comprehensive tech-enabled care platform with integrated modules that enhance communication with patients, families and caregivers.
At Maxwell, our vision is centered on combining data-driven solutions with hands-on consulting. We work directly with clinicians to help them make the most of the tools they’re using. That’s been a big shift in the industry, and it’s allowed us to better support our partner agencies as they guide their teams in delivering smarter, more connected care.
Where do you see the biggest opportunities to use technology to optimize operations in home health and hospice consulting?
One of the biggest opportunities we’re seeing is the push to optimize any processes that can be streamlined, whether that’s through AI automation, improved interoperability between systems, or smarter scheduling engines that align clinician availability with patient needs, like our tech-enabled solution Caregiver Accelerator There’s also a lot of potential in using technology to better understand patient acuity and history, and to reduce windshield time in a mobile workforce by making home-to-home care more efficient.
But the biggest challenge—and opportunity—we see is that organizations have access to a ton of data, yet many still struggle to act on it. That’s where analytics-driven decision support becomes critical. It’s not just about having a dashboard, it’s about understanding what that dashboard is telling you, and operationalizing it. The ability to blend clinical, financial, and operational insights can lead to more patient-centered care and more efficient operations.
It also gives leadership visibility into trends in day-to-day care delivery, which allows them to continuously optimize how care is being provided.
How is technology influencing decision-making and outcomes in today’s M&A environment for home health and hospice agencies?
Technology is playing a much bigger role in M&A than it used to. In the past, it was mostly about taking inventory of hardware, software, or systems in place. Now, it’s about using data and technology to actually drive decision-making.
When two organizations come together, we’re using data to visualize inefficiencies, highlight similarities and differences, and identify key operational factors. All of that insight helps guide how the integration should take shape. The more we can understand about an agency from a data-driven standpoint, the faster we can paint a clear picture of what that organization looks like, where the strengths are, and where there’s room for optimization.
That ultimately leads to a smoother transition. And just as importantly, it helps support the people doing the work. No matter how good the technology is, you still need people to use it effectively.
As we marry technology and operations, we’ve been able to bring real value. It’s not just about integrating systems; it’s about combining those efficiencies with the people who use them every day and training them to use the tools in the most effective way possible.
How does Maxwell employ technology for seamless operational alignment post-acquisition?
There are a lot of disparate systems and a massive amount of data out there. Everyone’s trying to figure out how to make that data interoperable and efficient. The challenge isn’t just the volume, it’s that it lives in so many different systems: EMRs, billing platforms, HR software, and other tech solutions. It’s not enough to just inventory what tools are in place—we now must figure out how to unify them and make them work together to support more efficient operations.
One of the biggest ways technology helps us post-acquisition is by enabling standardized workflows. We can build best-practice clinical and administrative processes directly into systems and EMRs, embedding them into the applications teams use every day. That helps us maintain consistency and compliance from day one.
When we talk about operational alignment, it’s about enabling care through a technology-forward approach. But it’s not just about design, it’s also about change management. You can have the best systems and workflows on paper, but if you don’t support teams through the change, it won’t stick.
That’s where analytics come in. By surfacing real-time KPIs and outcome measures, we can guide organizations through adoption. It helps us monitor how workflows are being used, how well staff are adapting, and where we need to adjust, so change is not just implemented, but sustained.
How are data and analytics being leveraged to improve operations and patient care?
Data is really our compass for continuous improvement. It’s one thing to make operational changes, but how do you know they’re working? That’s where KPIs and outcomes come in. Our approach starts by establishing the workflow, but we also want to make sure the organization adopts those workflows over time. We look at progress in real time and monitor how those changes are trending. Then we measure impact over 30, 60, 90 days and beyond to ensure long-term adoption and sustainability.
A big part of that is done through real-time dashboards. We give supervisors the ability to monitor metrics like utilization, referrals, or orders management—whatever the focus may be. That visibility helps them act in the moment. Whether it’s something as specific as face-to-face documentation or broader process improvements, it empowers them to keep things moving and spot issues early.
We also track outcomes on the back end, connecting clinical performance with financial impact. That means agencies can go beyond simply measuring how many visits occurred and see how those visits influenced key metrics like readmissions, length of stay, and other quality drivers. Putting that kind of real-time data in the hands of clinicians, supervisors, and operational leaders really makes a difference.
In the home-based care industry, 2025 is being defined by…
…the convergence of clinical expertise and technology.
The providers that will succeed in 2025 are the ones who combine the compassionate, patient-centered care they’re known for with digital tools that help optimize every part of their operations. We’re now operating in a value-based, patient-centered care environment where data transparency, proactive outreach, and efficiency aren’t just nice to have—they’re expected. They’ve become the standard of care.
It’s mission-critical for delivering both a great patient experience and sustainable business performance in the long term.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Maxwell TEC enables care at home through technology and strategic solutions, blending decades of clinical expertise with innovative approaches designed to empower people and processes. With a suite of tech-enabled products, data-driven solutions, and consulting services, Maxwell TEC equips care providers with the tools and strategies necessary for success in the digital era. Learn more at www.maxwelltec.com.
The Voices Series is a sponsored content program featuring leading executives discussing trends, topics and more shaping their industry in a question-and-answer format. For more information on Voices, please contact [email protected].