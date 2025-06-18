WTWH Healthcare Announces the Future Leaders Class of 2025

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is pleased to announce the Future Leaders Class of 2025.

The Future Leaders Awards program recognizes dynamic leaders, age 40 and under, who are defining the future of aging and healthcare across the behavioral health, complex rehab technology, at-home care, home medical equipment, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing industries.

“The Future Leaders Class of 2025 exemplifies a shared commitment to advancing the well-being of the individuals and communities they serve,” said Tim Mullaney, VP and Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. “These outstanding professionals are not only enhancing patient experiences and supporting caregivers — they’re also distinguished by their mentorship, their innovative approaches, and their dedication to excellence. Their impact is felt across the continuum, and their leadership is shaping the future.”

Homecare Homebase serves as the exclusive sponsor for the 2025 Home Health & Home Care and Hospice & Palliative Care Future Leaders Awards.

“It is a privilege to be part of an industry that is vital in serving some of the nation’s most vulnerable populations,” said Luke Rutledge, President for Homecare Homebase. “Home-based care is driven by visionary leaders that are shaping the future of healthcare with compassion and innovation. We proudly spotlight these individuals, whose dedication ensures home-based care adapts to evolving needs, inspiring continued growth and creating a ripple effect impact.”

This year’s Future Leaders class recognizes individuals across the care continuum, all of whom will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to future WTWH Healthcare in-person conferences.

For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2025, visit futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com.

This year’s Future Leaders Awards honorees are as follows:

Home Health & Home Care – Sponsored by Homecare Homebase

Afonne Eze – Vice President, MJHS Home Care

Amber Monroe – Vice President of Customer Excellence, Paradigm

Amra Huskic – Market Leader, Chicagoland, Help at Home

Angel Abrego – CEO & Owner, Elite Premier Nursing Services / Elite Infusion Services

Breeanne Kolster – Regional Manager, Community Partnerships, 24 Hour Home Care

Bridgett Scherer – General Manager, TheKey

Caroline Conwell – Sr. Director, Clinical Systems Training, Amedisys, Inc.

Christian Alaimo – Co-Founder & COO, Caribou Health Technologies Inc.

Jenna Berkeypile – Branch Director, Elara Caring

Kacie Albritton – Vice President of Clinical Services (Colorado), Innovive Health

Kevin Calcado – Co-Founder & CEO, Claim Health

Kevin Martincek – Area Vice President, North Area 6, Maxim Healthcare

Kristin Fenton – Administrator, Elara Caring

Leigh Gutierrez – Regional Nurse Consultant, Kaiser Permanente

Megan Paske – Sr. Director of Client Success, Axxess

Meisha Oleksiak – Market Leader, East Region & Delaware, Help at Home

Michael Vinson – Sr. Director, Advertising & Product, LHC Group

Monica Cutia – Vice President of Clinical Operations, HealthView Home Healthcare Services

Rachel Shapiro – Head of Marketing, CareTime & Ally

Raul McGee – Director of Analytics, Maxwell TEC

Stephen Wilson – Vice President, Facilities and Resource Management, VitalCaring Group

Behavioral Health

Alexxis Ames – Director of Accounts, Hansei Solutions

Ashley Peterson – Deputy CEO, Emergence Health Network

Blair Brown – Executive Clinical Director, Clinical Quality, LifeStance Health

Britt Freiden – SVP, Strategy, Lightfully Behavioral Health

Brittany Rader – President, Clinical Services, Behavioral Framework

Chris Vadas – Managing Member & Co-Owner, Greater Essex Counseling Services LLC

Dallas Star – Regional Director, BAYADA Home Health Care

Daniela Cappetta – Regional Branch Director, Elara Caring

Eliciya Tsun – Interim Sr. Manager of Family & Community Programs, Easterseals Hawaii

Elizabeth Jones – Vice President of Quality & Clinical Strategy, Lucet

Haley Hicks – Chief Marketing Officer, BasePoint

Jami Barney – Research Manager, Ashley Addiction Treatment

Kabir Daya – Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, Thriveworks

Kalina Hatzell – Sr. Director of Behavioral Health & Autism Services, Easterseals Northern California

Katelyn Craley – Director of Operations, ETHOS Treatment

Kelvin Chan – CEO & Co-Founder, Nirvana

Lexie White – Director of Behavioral Health & Social Services, MiraSol Health

Lindsey Sneed – Vice President of Clinical Excellence, Catalight

Melissa Tran – President & CEO, ProsperityEHR

Michele Bowers – Clinical Director, Sophros Recovery

Milan Kantaria – Head of Product, Boulder Care

MK Clarkin – Executive Clinical Director, South/West Division, LifeStance Health

Paul Doher – National Director of Clinical Quality, Acorn Health

Rachael Flohrs – Market CEO, Acadia Healthcare

Rachel Rhodes, D.O. – General, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist and National Director of Behavioral Health, TeleMed2U

Rich Rinaldi – Senior Director of Administration, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Samantha Fini – Director of People & Culture, PAX Health

Complex Rehab Technology

Nicole Zaino – Research Scientist, LUCI

Home Medical Equipment

Alexis Watine – Senior Vice President, SurfMed

Katie Egnatoski – Corporate Manager, Sleep Solutions Home Medical

Mae Padaoan – Training Manager, Tactical Back Office

Wayne Hudson – Director of Growth, NikoHealth

Hospice & Palliative Care – Sponsored by Homecare Homebase

Augie Luptak – Vice President of Strategy & Operations, St. Croix Hospice

Austin Amy – Sr. Product Director, Axxess

Austin Mitchell-Seabaugh – Transitional Care Team Manager, Elara Caring

Carrie Hyde, MD – Chief Medical Officer of Palliative Care, Gentiva Hospice

Dr. Sundeep Grandhe – CEO, Founder & Sr. Medical Director, Central Valley Hospice Palliative Medicine

Kelsey Derrick – Associate General Counsel, St. Croix Hospice

Patrick Maron – Administrative Director, Holy Name – Villa Marie Claire

Rachel Leviste – Executive Director, Anchor Health

Sara Nigro – Vice President of Partnerships, BetterRX

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Amber McDaniel – Vice President of Resident Experience, The Aspenwood Company

Amber Moore – Managing Director of Human Resources, Arrow Senior Living

Amy Elliott – Director, Community Marketing, LCS

Andrea Fadem – Director of Nursing, Vi Living

Annmarie Wallis – Vice President of Marketing & Communications, EverTrue

Ashley O’Brien – Executive Director, Masonicare

Benjamin Hoover – Care Center Administrator, Vi Living

Cal Masterson – Director, Originations, NewPoint Real Estate Capital

Charlie Scholz – Senior Director of Marketing, True Connection Communities

Christina Perales – Regional Director of Sales, Frontier Senior Living

David Sawyer – CEO/Founder, TSOLife Inc.

Debbie Jenkins-Melancon – Senior Regional Director of Clinical Operations, The Aspenwood Company

Derek Harris – Managing Director of Wellness Integration, Arrow Senior Living

Dontrail Starks – Human Resources Generalist, Frontier Senior Living

Dr. Lydia Nguyen – Principal Researcher, LifeLoop

Erin Noble – Garden House Memory Care Director, Merrill Gardens

Hayley Rotenberg – Chief People Officer, Frontier Senior Living

Janel Kohaut – Executive Director, Juniper Communities / Juniper Village at Chatham

Jason Halvaei – Associate Executive Director, Vi Living

Joshua Pennington – Regional Vice President, Clinical Services, Distinctive Living

Katelyn Morales – WellLife Manager, Blakeford Senior Living

Kelsey Clarke – Executive Director, Trico LivingWell Retirement Community

Kimberly Washburn – Resident Care Director, Northbridge Companies – Laurentide at Mashpee Commons

Marcelo Garcia – Director of IT Support, Vi Living

Nathan Torno – Senior Director, Sales and Marketing, Friendship Village

Patrick Mathews – Chief Financial Officer/Chief Investment Officer, Charter Senior Living

Samantha Rincon – Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing, The Aspenwood Company

Shane Stricker – Director of Marketing Communications, Frontier Senior Living

Will Rosen – CFO, Monarch Communities

Skilled Nursing

Ahzam Afzal – Co-Founder & CEO, Puzzle Healthcare

Breindy Sochet – Director, Healthcare Real Estate, NewPoint Real Estate Capital

Crystal Shelby – VP of Operations, ALIYA Healthcare Consulting

Dr. Taimur Mirza, Chief Medical Officer, Archcare

Dylan Rogers – Vice President of Operations, KS/MO, Ignite Medical Resorts

Eric Palm – Chief Growth Officer, Provider Partners

Jenna McLaughlin – Chief Nursing Officer, Spyglass Healthcare

Marissa Walker – Vice President of Operations, Theoria Medical

Sabrina Krohn – Employee Engagement & Retention Director, Champion Care

Shane McCormack – Chief Strategy Officer, Spyglass Healthcare

