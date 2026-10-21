Executive Perspectives: Satheesh Nair, CTO of KanTime

Executive Perspectives: Satheesh Nair, Chief Technology Officer, KanTime
Most people view post-acute care as a human, face-to-face endeavor. It certainly is. But it’s also still viewed as a pen-and-paper industry, and that’s no longer correct, notes Satheesh Nair, CTO of KanTime.
Nair joins us on the new episode of Executive Perspectives from Home Health Care News, and explains the new opportunities in post-acute and home-based care technology.
Tune in now!
This Executive Perspectives is sponsored by KanTime. To learn more, visit kantime.com.