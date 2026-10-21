Executive Perspectives
Executive Perspectives

Executive Perspectives: Satheesh Nair, CTO of KanTime

By Jack Silverstein| October 21, 2026

Jack Silverstein

When not covering senior news, Jack Silverstein is a sports historian and staff writer for SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron, making regular guest spots on WGN and 670-AM, The Score. His work has appeared in Chicago Tribune, RedEye Chicago, ChicagoNow, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, Chicago Magazine, and others.