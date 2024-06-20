Disrupt Podcast: Joanne Cunningham, Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare; David Totaro, Bayada Home Healthcare

The latest episode of the Disrupt podcast is now available!

For this episode of Disrupt, we caught up with Joanne Cunningham, the CEO of the Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare, and David Totaro, the chief government affairs officer at Bayada Home Healthcare. During the conversation, Cunningham and Totaro discuss all things related to home health payment.

Listen to this episode of Disrupt to learn:

– What may come next for home health payment

– How providers and advocates are fighting back against further home health cuts

– The chances of Congressional intervention to stop those cuts

– And more!

Listen today!