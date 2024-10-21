‘First Of Its Kind’ Home-Based Care Workforce Initiative Launches In Indiana

The Indiana Association for Home and Hospice Care (IAHHC) has introduced C.A.R.E. (Creating Action and Resources for Employees) Connect, a new workforce support program for direct caregivers. Funding for the program is provided by UnitedHealthcare.

C.A.R.E. Connect, which officially launched last week, is an employee assistance program that gives each region of Indiana a dedicated consultant who meets with individuals to provide one-on-one counseling.

One of the key reasons for launching the program was to address many of the hardships caregivers experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. These are challenges that caregivers continue to experience today.

Some of the issues these consultants will focus on include health challenges, financial hardships, access to childcare and transportation resources. The consultants are tasked with helping direct caregivers find local resources and support for these challenges.

“We knew that there needed to be a lot more in terms of resources, not just addressing wages, but also wraparound resources for direct caregivers out there in the field,” Evan C. Reinhardt, executive director of IAHHC, told Home Health Care News.

IAHHC is an Indiana home-based care trade association that represents more than 500 member agencies across the state.

In addition to counseling, the program will also include training and instructional webinars.

IAHHC considers C.A.R.E. Connect, a “first of its kind” program.

“We’ve scoured the United States and there are some similar programs out there, but the reason this is the first of its kind is that it’s a virtual setup where these individuals can reach out directly,” Reinhardt said.

Initially, C.A.R.E. Connect will only be open to IAHHC’s members, but the organization is working to include non-members as well.

One of the other reasons for the launch of the program was to address caregiver turnover across the state, according to Tim Scully, director of workforce development at IAHHC.

“We have a really high turnover rate, and I don’t think we’re alone in that among many states,” he told HHCN. “Our turnover rate right now is 77%. A lot of anecdotal data that we got from agencies is that people aren’t leaving because they didn’t like working in the home care and hospice industries, they’re leaving because they experience some kind of hardship in their life that kind of forced them to leave.”

Caregiver challenges

In general, caregivers are facing a number of difficulties.

About 21% of caregivers across the country reported having poor mental health. Caregivers were also three times more likely to deal with anxiety and depression, according to MissionCare Collective data.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the State of Indiana and IAHHC as leaders in innovation, supporting the direct care workforce,” MissionCare Collective CEO Brandi Kurtyka said in a press statement. “As we all come together to stabilize the workforce, it’s vital that we provide Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) support that go beyond the traditional employer-employee relationship. By doing so, we can help keep more caregivers in the industry, empowering them to continue doing the work they love.”

In addition to mental health struggles, caregivers are also facing financial hardships.

In fact, 55% of caregivers receive federal or state assistance, and 34% of caregivers in Indiana are in a low-income household.

“This is something that’s a really helpful and unique opportunity, and hopefully changes lives,” Reinhardt said. “That’s our ultimate objective, to support those workers and come alongside them, and help them have the best experience they can as they’re providing that direct service to folks in their home and community.”