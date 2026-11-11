Davian To Acquire Healthcare Stat For $13.5M; Renovus Partners With Aspire Home Health Care

Davion Healthcare agrees to acquire Healthcare Stat Homecare for $13.5M

Davion Healthcare has agreed to acquire Healthcare Stat Homecare Inc. in a transaction valued at $13.5 million.

The deal consideration includes $8 million in cash and $5.5 million in Davion shares, issued at an agreed value of $13 per share. The transaction is expected to close by Dec. 31, 2026, subject to the terms of the acquisition agreement.

Philadelphia-based Healthcare Stat Homecare is a Pennsylvania-incorporated provider of home health care services. The acquisition represents an expansion for Cork, Ireland-based Davion, a digital healthcare company that develops non-invasive remote health monitoring technologies designed to identify potential medical anomalies.

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Through the acquisition, Davion plans to expand beyond healthcare products and into direct care delivery in the home. The company sees potential for its technology in areas like wound monitoring and preventive care. Integration and deployment plans are expected to be determined following closing.

Renovus Capital Partners announces strategic partnership with Aspire Home Health Care

Renovus Capital Partners has entered into a strategic partnership with Aspire Home Health Care, an Illinois-based provider of orthopedic and traditional home health services.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Morton Grove, Illinois, Aspire provides skilled nursing and therapy services to patients recovering from orthopedic procedures, surgeries and complex medical conditions, serving more than 80,000 patients across 23 counties in Illinois and Wisconsin.

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The partnership marks Renovus’ sixth healthcare platform investment. The firm plans to support Aspire’s growth through investments in technology and AI-enabled tools, including revenue cycle management solutions designed to streamline billing and collections.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. Brentwood Capital Advisors served as financial advisor to Aspire.

Providence and Compassus complete Oregon home-based care joint venture

Providence and Compassus have completed the final phase of their home-based care joint venture in Oregon, bringing the health system’s home health, hospice and community-based palliative care operations under the partnership.

Operating as Providence at Home with Compassus, the joint venture will oversee 17 programs in Oregon, including nine home health programs, six hospice programs , and two palliative care programs. With the addition of Oregon, the partnership now spans five states: Alaska, California, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

Providence is a not-for-profit health system serving the Western U.S. Brentwood, Tennessee-based Compassus provides home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care.

The joint venture initially launched in 2025 and is designed to strengthen home-based care delivery through shared operational resources, technology and clinical support. The organizations also reported increases in hospice visits during patients’ final days of life across joint venture markets. Financial terms of the Oregon phase were not disclosed.

MGA Homecare acquires Care IV’s private duty nursing division in Arkansas

MGA Homecare has acquired the private duty nursing division of Care IV Home Health, expanding its footprint into Arkansas and marking its entry into a seventh state.

The acquired division provides skilled in-home nursing services to pediatric and adult patients with complex medical needs, including those requiring ventilator support, tracheostomy care and other advanced respiratory services. Care IV’s private duty nursing operations have served Arkansas communities for over 33 years.

MGA plans to retain the division’s existing leadership team, including Joseph Kennon, who will continue leading the business. The acquisition also allows Care IV to focus exclusively on its Medicare intermittent skilled home health operations, according to the company.

MGA, which serves more than 6,000 patients and families daily, plans to use the expansion to strengthen access to complex home-based care, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Braff Group served as Care IV’s sell-side advisor.

Reliable Healthcare partners with KK HoldCo

Reliable Healthcare has entered into a strategic partnership with KK HoldCo, according to a LinkedIn post from Michael Ford, CEO and founder of M&A Consulting.

Ford M&A Consulting LLC advised on the transaction.

The partnership brings together the companies’ business development and operational capabilities to support growth in South Carolina’s home care market.

The partnership, announced Oct. 16, 2026, combines Reliable Healthcare’s expertise in strategic and organic growth with KK HoldCo’s experience in home care operations and financial stability. Reliable Healthcare is owned by Oliver Morris and is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Ford said the partnership is intended to strengthen operations, improve the experience for clients and caregivers , and create opportunities for continued expansion. Financial terms and the specific ownership structure of the partnership were not disclosed.

By: Marie DeFreitas