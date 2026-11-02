Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Product of the Year Awards

Arrowfly and Home Health Care News (HHCN) are proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Product of the Year (POY) Awards.

The HHCN POY Awards recognize innovative, evidence-informed products, solutions and technologies that deliver real-world impact by improving quality of life, care, safety and operational effectiveness across home health and home care providers.

Earlier this year, vendors serving the home health and home care industry submitted their products, solutions and technologies for nomination. Once finalized, HHCN subscribers were asked to vote for their favorites in each category.

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Based on the voting results, each category has a Gold, Silver, and/or Bronze winner. There is also a Most Valuable Product (MVP) winner, which is for the product that received the most votes overall from HHCN subscribers.

“The inaugural HHCN Product of the Year Awards highlight the innovative, evidence-informed solutions helping home health and home care organizations elevate care, improve safety and operate more effectively,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “With winners chosen directly by HHCN subscribers, these awards give our readers a meaningful platform to recognize the tools and technologies that make a real difference in daily care and operations.”

To view this year’s winners in greater detail, visit the HHCN POY Awards website and download our Winner eBook. Below are the winners and nominees for each of the 12 categories submitted this year:

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Most Valuable Product (MVP)

MVP – Company Name: Caribou, Product Name: Caribou Engagement and Shift Booking Platform

Category: Capital, M&A, Financial & Advisory Services

Gold – Company Name: Montauk AI, Product Name: Operate. Optimize. Exit. Platform

Silver – Company Name: WOTC.com, Product Name: WOTC.com Business Portal

Category: Clinical Documentation, EHR & Care Coordination Platforms

Gold – Company Name: IO Health Technologies LLC, Product Name: IO Health Platform

Silver – Company Name: IntellaTriage, Product Name: IntellaHub 2.0

Bronze – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare’s Skilled Care Solutions

Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Extract for Home Health

Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Home Health Intelligent Health Record Platform

Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Scribe for Home Health

Category: Clinical Quality, Outcomes & Risk Management Technology

Gold – Company Name: POM Safe, Product Name: Intake Risk Assessment

Silver – Company Name: Ruby Health, Product Name: Ruby Health

Bronze – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare’s Skilled Care Solutions

Category: Data Analytics & Business Intelligence Solutions

Gold – Company Name: Zingage, Product Name: Zingage Operator

Category: Durable Medical Equipment (DME) & Home-Based Care Solutions

Gold – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: Bonafide, Powered by WellSky

Category: Facilities, Safety, Infection Control & Home Environment Solutions

Gold – Company Name: Aegle Technologies, Product Name: SwyftOps

Silver – Company Name: Commure, Product Name: Orchestrator for Home Health Referral Management

Bronze – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare Home Care Operations Management Software

Nominee – Company Name: eRSP, Product Name: eRSP

Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Orders & Consents Exchange

Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Summarize for Personal Care

Category: Marketing, Growth & Referral Management Platforms

Gold – Company Name: AutomationEdge, Product Name: Referral Intake CareFlo AI

Category: Patient Engagement, Experience & Communication Technology

Gold – Company Name: Nevvon, Product Name: Family Caregiver Training Hub

Silver – Company Name: CareBestie, Product Name: CareBestie

Bronze – Company Name: Zingage, Product Name: Zingage Operator

Nominee – Company Name: Maxwell TEC, Product Name: nanaCONNECT

Nominee – Company Name: NewDays, Product Name: NewDays AI

Nominee – Company Name: Skyscape, Product Name: Buzz

Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky S3 Resupply, Powered by WellSky

Category: Remote Patient Monitoring & Virtual Care Technology

Gold – Company Name: Cognitive Systems Corp, Product Name: Caregiver by Cognitive

Category: Revenue Cycle Management, Billing & Compliance Solutions

Gold – Company Name: Advanced RevCycle, Product Name: ACE

Silver (TIE) – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare RCM

Silver (TIE) – Company Name: Inovalon, Product Name: Claims Management Starter

Bronze – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Resource Manager

Nominee – Company Name: Inovalon, Product Name: Claims Management Medicare Starter

Category: Workforce Management, Staffing & Scheduling Solutions

Gold – Company Name: Caribou, Product Name: Caribou Engagement and Shift Booking Platform

Silver – Company Name: Homecare Homebase, Product Name: HCHB Smart Scheduling

Bronze – Company Name: Palm Care, Product Name: Care Hero

Nominee – Company Name: Arya Health, Product Name: Talent Agent

Nominee – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare Home Care Operations Management Software

To learn more about the HHCN POY Awards, visit https://poyawards.homehealthcarenews.com/.