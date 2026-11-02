Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Product of the Year Awards

Arrowfly and Home Health Care News (HHCN) are proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Product of the Year (POY) Awards.
The HHCN POY Awards recognize innovative, evidence-informed products, solutions and technologies that deliver real-world impact by improving quality of life, care, safety and operational effectiveness across home health and home care providers.
Earlier this year, vendors serving the home health and home care industry submitted their products, solutions and technologies for nomination. Once finalized, HHCN subscribers were asked to vote for their favorites in each category.
Based on the voting results, each category has a Gold, Silver, and/or Bronze winner. There is also a Most Valuable Product (MVP) winner, which is for the product that received the most votes overall from HHCN subscribers.
“The inaugural HHCN Product of the Year Awards highlight the innovative, evidence-informed solutions helping home health and home care organizations elevate care, improve safety and operate more effectively,” said Robert Holly, Arrowfly VP and Editorial Director. “With winners chosen directly by HHCN subscribers, these awards give our readers a meaningful platform to recognize the tools and technologies that make a real difference in daily care and operations.”
To view this year’s winners in greater detail, visit the HHCN POY Awards website and download our Winner eBook. Below are the winners and nominees for each of the 12 categories submitted this year:
Most Valuable Product (MVP)
- MVP – Company Name: Caribou, Product Name: Caribou Engagement and Shift Booking Platform
Category: Capital, M&A, Financial & Advisory Services
- Gold – Company Name: Montauk AI, Product Name: Operate. Optimize. Exit. Platform
- Silver – Company Name: WOTC.com, Product Name: WOTC.com Business Portal
Category: Clinical Documentation, EHR & Care Coordination Platforms
- Gold – Company Name: IO Health Technologies LLC, Product Name: IO Health Platform
- Silver – Company Name: IntellaTriage, Product Name: IntellaHub 2.0
- Bronze – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare’s Skilled Care Solutions
- Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Extract for Home Health
- Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Home Health Intelligent Health Record Platform
- Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Scribe for Home Health
Category: Clinical Quality, Outcomes & Risk Management Technology
- Gold – Company Name: POM Safe, Product Name: Intake Risk Assessment
- Silver – Company Name: Ruby Health, Product Name: Ruby Health
- Bronze – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare’s Skilled Care Solutions
Category: Data Analytics & Business Intelligence Solutions
- Gold – Company Name: Zingage, Product Name: Zingage Operator
Category: Durable Medical Equipment (DME) & Home-Based Care Solutions
- Gold – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: Bonafide, Powered by WellSky
Category: Facilities, Safety, Infection Control & Home Environment Solutions
- Gold – Company Name: Aegle Technologies, Product Name: SwyftOps
- Silver – Company Name: Commure, Product Name: Orchestrator for Home Health Referral Management
- Bronze – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare Home Care Operations Management Software
- Nominee – Company Name: eRSP, Product Name: eRSP
- Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Orders & Consents Exchange
- Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Summarize for Personal Care
Category: Marketing, Growth & Referral Management Platforms
- Gold – Company Name: AutomationEdge, Product Name: Referral Intake CareFlo AI
Category: Patient Engagement, Experience & Communication Technology
- Gold – Company Name: Nevvon, Product Name: Family Caregiver Training Hub
- Silver – Company Name: CareBestie, Product Name: CareBestie
- Bronze – Company Name: Zingage, Product Name: Zingage Operator
- Nominee – Company Name: Maxwell TEC, Product Name: nanaCONNECT
- Nominee – Company Name: NewDays, Product Name: NewDays AI
- Nominee – Company Name: Skyscape, Product Name: Buzz
- Nominee – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky S3 Resupply, Powered by WellSky
Category: Remote Patient Monitoring & Virtual Care Technology
- Gold – Company Name: Cognitive Systems Corp, Product Name: Caregiver by Cognitive
Category: Revenue Cycle Management, Billing & Compliance Solutions
- Gold – Company Name: Advanced RevCycle, Product Name: ACE
- Silver (TIE) – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare RCM
- Silver (TIE) – Company Name: Inovalon, Product Name: Claims Management Starter
- Bronze – Company Name: WellSky, Product Name: WellSky Resource Manager
- Nominee – Company Name: Inovalon, Product Name: Claims Management Medicare Starter
Category: Workforce Management, Staffing & Scheduling Solutions
- Gold – Company Name: Caribou, Product Name: Caribou Engagement and Shift Booking Platform
- Silver – Company Name: Homecare Homebase, Product Name: HCHB Smart Scheduling
- Bronze – Company Name: Palm Care, Product Name: Care Hero
- Nominee – Company Name: Arya Health, Product Name: Talent Agent
- Nominee – Company Name: AxisCare, Product Name: AxisCare Home Care Operations Management Software
To learn more about the HHCN POY Awards, visit https://poyawards.homehealthcarenews.com/.