BrightSpring Home Health Revenue Jumps 50% As Company Sets Sights On Primary Care, New ACO Model 

BrightSpring Health Services (Nasdaq: BTSG) is expanding its virtual primary care offering, which leadership sees as a driver of integrated care, value-based care and new payer opportunities.

Executives also believe that pairing primary care with home health will help deepen relationships with Medicare Advantage plans and other partners, they said during BrightSpring’s Q3 2026 earnings call on Oct. 30.

“We see our model of primary care in the community and inpatient residences as key to driving more integrated and coordinated care across our service lines, better care transitions, optimal outcomes and growth from value-based care models and new payer opportunities,” BrightSpring CEO Jon Rousseau said in the call.

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Louisville, Kentucky-based BrightSpring Health Services provides home health, personal home care, hospice, infusion and other services. It operates across all 50 states, working with about 500,000 customers, clients and patients.

BrightSpring’s primary care offerings involve in-home care for individuals with complex health issues, chronic conditions or limited mobility. One of the advantages of the program is a reduced hospitalization rate, according to Rousseau.

In-home primary care is a key pillar to BrightSpring’s long-term growth strategy, leaders emphasized during the Oct. 30 call. This would entail augmenting virtual visits for higher-risk, rural and home bound patients, such as individuals discharged from hospitals and nursing homes, since primary care complements other services and sits between pharmacies and other provider services, Rousseau said.

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“We view primary care as the tip of the spear and the linchpin for ‘integrated care’ within our company,” Rousseau said.

In terms of financial results, BrightSpring’s home healthcare revenue increased 50% year-over-year to reach $288 million in Q3.

The home healthcare growth largely stemmed from BrightSpring’s acquisitions of Amedisys and LHC Group assets, deals which closed toward the end of 2025. BrightSpring acquired 107 home health and hospice assets from UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Amedisys in a nearly $239 million deal.

The assets from Amedisys and LHC Group contributed $76 million of the company’s total revenue. Excluding those branches, BrightSpring’s home healthcare revenue increased 12% year over year.

BrightSpring’s home healthcare census grew approximately 58% year over year in Q3, driven by the acquired branches, new locations, business development and expanding preferred Medicare Advantage relationships, Rousseau said.

In addition, BrightSpring’s provider services segment brought in $79 million in EBITDA in Q3 — up 30% year –over year, BrightSpring Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Phipps saidon the call. EBITDA for the provider services segment also increased 16%, excluding the acquired Amedisys and LHC Group units.

“Profitability growth reflected strong revenue performance across our businesses, disciplined execution, and continued investment in technology, processes and people across the company,” Phipps said.

Total Q3 2026 revenue checked in at $4.21 billion (up 24.6% compared to the same period a year ago), with the majority of that attributed to BrightSpring’s pharmacy solutions business.

BrightSpring Health Services Results from BrightSpring Health Services’ third financial quarter of 2026.

BrightSpring sees further opportunities to deepen its Medicare Advantage relationships by incorporating medication management and virtual primary care into its home healthcare service line. These new offerings can strengthen partnerships with hospitals and accountable care organizations (ACOs), Rousseau said.

BrightSpring was also selected for a new Long-term Enhanced ACO Design (LEAD) Medicare program beginning in January 2027, Rousseau said, adding that the company could see “impactful economics from that” by 2028.

Meanwhile, the company has also invested in AI and other technology solutions, Phipps said. BrightSpring has begun to implement its technology solutions in Q3 and will continue to do so in Q4, expecting to see opportunities for return on investment.