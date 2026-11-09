LiveWell Partners Acquires Assured Home Health and Hospice  

LiveWell Partners is expanding its presence in Michigan with another acquisition of a home health and hospice provider.

LiveWell announced today that it closed on its acquisition of Detroit-based Assured Home Health and Hospice, a provider of home health and hospice services throughout Southeast Michigan, Home Health Care News has exclusively learned.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

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The deal marks LiveWell’s fourth transaction in Michigan following its acquisitions of Michigan Community VNA Home Health and Hospice and John Paul Home Care and Hospice.

“Assured is a trusted name in Detroit, and our approach is to protect what makes a brand special while giving it the scale to do more,” LiveWell Partners CEO Stacie Bratcher said in a statement. “Each Michigan partner we’ve added has strengthened our ability to serve patients and referral partners across the region.”

Assured will continue to operate under its established name and leadership, according to LiveWell.

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“Partnering with LiveWell Partners marks an exciting new chapter for our organization, allowing us to build on that foundation while expanding our resources and capabilities,” Vijay Sahore, co-CEO of Assured Home Health and Hospice, said.

LiveWell Partners, based in St. Louis, Missouri, is a provider of home health and hospice services across Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. The company is backed by private equity firm Encore Management Group and Camino Partners.

The acquisition aims to broaden access to care, reduce response times and bolster clinical resources across the Detroit area, according to the company. It also reinforces LiveWell’s presence in key Midwest metropolitan markets.

The deal comes amid a slump in home-based care dealmaking volume. Eleven home health, home care and hospice transactions crossed the finish line in Q3 2026, down from 23 in Q2.

Recent home-based care deals have included Deaconess Associations Incorporated’s (DAI) acquisition of 24 home health locations and seven hospice locations from HCA Healthcare and Addus HomeCare Corporation’s (Nasdaq: ADUS) acquisition of AccentCare’s personal home care division outside of New York for approximately $275 million.