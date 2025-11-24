Families Prefer In-Home Care To Senior Living – Yet Struggle To Identify Needed Support

Families of older adults have a strong preference for home care over senior living – but many are unaware of the type of care their loved one needs.

That’s according to a new report from A Place for Mom and New York City-based digital mental health company Talkspace Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK). The report also found that most families prioritize their loved one’s comfort with a caregiver above all else – and that cost is a top concern.

The report included responses from 1,104 family caregivers across the U.S., collected in February.

Of the respondents, 84% said they valued their loved one’s independence, and 53% expressed a strong preference for in-home care over senior living.

“However, more than one-third find it difficult to know what level of care is best for their loved one, and 41% aren’t sure what they’re looking for in a senior care experience,” the report read. “This aligns with other survey data that most caregivers navigate the search on their own and find the process confusing and overwhelming. Caregivers are forming preferences without important guidance about how various options and needs align, what to look for, or how to evaluate providers.”

New York City-based A Place for Mom is a digital search platform for aging services, including home care and senior living communities. The company recently overhauled its strategy, shifting from online search results to prioritizing AI.

When selecting a home care agency, families seeking care weigh emotional priorities alongside practical concerns.

While the older adult’s comfort ranked the top concern, the quality and friendliness of staff followed close behind. Also top of mind were the types of services provided, the amount of care provided and agency reputation.

For 67% of respondents, overall cost was a priority. Cost also ranked the highest on respondents’ top concerns about home care, with 72% ranking it a top concern.

Still, cost is not the final word for families of older adults.

“Over half said they will choose whatever option is best regardless of price, and nearly half would prioritize their loved one’s well-being above all else — even if cost is a strain,” the report read.

Families’ other top concerns were the ability to find a trustworthy provider and the ability to find a caregiver that their family would be comfortable with.

Other research, funded by BrightStar Care founder and executive chair Shelly Sun Berkowitz, has found additional factors that matter to family caregivers seeking care for their loved ones. According to that survey, 64% of respondents said that word of mouth played a role in deciding on an in-home care provider. The data from A Place for Mom and Talkspace shows a similar statistic, with 47% of its survey respondents relying on conversations with health care professionals, friends or family.

Also according to Berkowitz’s data, 57% of respondents said that accreditation by a home care accrediting group was the most important brand-related contributing factor to choosing a home care provider.

Critically, families report that they lack sufficient support when making key decisions for their loved ones.

“The search for senior care is widely seen as difficult — 88% agree families need more guidance and support navigating it,” the report from A Place for Mom and Talkspace read. “Caregivers who are already stretched emotionally, financially, and logistically are often left to make life-changing decisions about senior care with limited information and little support.”