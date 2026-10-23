HHS To Strengthen Home- and Community-Based Services For Dementia Care

As part of an updated push to coordinate federal action to strengthen dementia care and research, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) plans to improve access to home and community-based services for people with dementia.

Specifically, HHS announced an update to the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias. The update puts greater focus on reducing dementia risk across a person’s lifespan and using scientific discoveries to improve prevention, diagnosis and care.

“Through initiatives that ease the burden on caregivers and expand access to lifestyle medicine interventions that help slow cognitive decline, [the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services] (CMS) is conserving public health dollars, promoting human dignity, and giving American families more good years with the people they love,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in a statement.

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Improving access to in-home care is one of several goals HHS announced in its update to the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias.

The agency plans to strengthen caregiver support, long-term services and supports, home and community-based services, respite, education, safety and planning.

The updated plan also aims to advance understanding of dementia risk factors, support healthy aging and use scientific evidence to reduce dementia risk or delay onset. Other goals include accelerating discovery and innovation to prevent and treat dementia-related diseases and improve care through treatment and coordination across care settings.

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As part of the update, the Food and Drug Administration launched a program called the Alzheimer’s Prevention Accelerator, designed to support the development of medical products for conditions affecting the brain and nervous system. Additionally, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health announced an investment of up to $48.8 million focused on earlier detection and intervention for dementia-related illnesses.

Federal agencies have previously taken a home-based care lens to dementia care through the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model. Launched in 2024, the model aims to support individuals living with dementia as well as unpaid caregivers. Home-based care providers have reported benefits, including expanded referral networks and improved patient quality of life, from the GUIDE Model.