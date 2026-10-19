Lawmakers Pursue Medicare Home Care Benefit With 81-Page RFI

Lawmakers are continuing to pursue a Medicare home care benefit with a new 81-page request for information (RFI) on home care and long-term care benefits.

Senate Democrats on the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance are seeking input on policies that would create a universal home care benefit under Medicare and Medicaid programs, what the benefit would entail and how it can be integrated into provider networks and the existing healthcare framework.

The RFI, published on Oct. 16, signals a step in a positive direction for home care, industry experts told Home Health Care News.

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“Americans want to receive care at home, and this RFI signals real interest in making that care more accessible,” Patrick Harrison, vice president of policy and legislative affairs for the National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance), told HHCN.

Lawmakers introduced a bill to add a home care benefit to Medicare Part B in August. Called the Medicare At Home Act, the bill would add benefits for assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs) and assistance with “instrumental” ADLs, such as meal preparation and light housekeeping. Industry advocates and providers have voiced support for the bill since its introduction.

Harrison said that the Alliance plans to collaborate with lawmakers to make sure that any new benefit would be accessible to individuals, sustainable for providers and supported by a strong workforce. The Alliance, based in Washington, D.C., is a member network of over 2 million home health, Medicaid home- and community-based services, hospice, palliative care and other home care professionals. The organization plans to submit comment on the RFI.

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The report explores how to expand home care and long-term care benefits, addressing the caregiver workforce shortage and creating more consistent eligibility and country-wide services.

Jason Lee, CEO for the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA), said that the organization appreciates the RFI and that it poses important questions on how to make home care services more affordable and accessible.

“We are glad to see these issues prioritized as part of the public discourse,” Lee said. “As part of the dialogue, this RFI raises important questions about strategies to make services more affordable and accessible, strengthen the caregiving workforce and give individuals and families meaningful choices about how and where they receive care.”

Washington, D.C.-based HCAOA is an organization representing over 5,000 home care agencies.

The RFI notes that expanding coverage requires enhanced capacity, Lee said. If a Medicare home care benefit is added, the coverage should entail competitive wages, training, benefits and compensation for caregivers. It should also include protections for small, community-based providers and the people who need those services to fit their needs.

Any legislation should also provide strong guardrails. Robust home care should involve strong care coordination and effective protections against fraud and abuse, Lee added.

“HCAOA looks forward to contributing our members’ experience and practical recommendations,” Lee said. “We welcome engagement with lawmakers on bipartisan policies that support caregivers, sustain providers and help more Americans receive the care they need at home.”