The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will allow states to hold off on enforcing new Medicaid work requirements through June 30, 2027, offering a transition period for a policy that home-based care experts have warned could create gaps in access to home-based care.

The optional six-month “hold harmless” period does not change the Jan. 1, 2027, implementation date for the new work requirements. States that adopt it will still assess whether applicants and beneficiaries meet the requirements or qualify for an exclusion, but cannot deny applications or disenroll otherwise eligible individuals solely for failing to meet them.

CMS said the transition period will give states time to refine their systems and processes, address workforce training needs and resolve issues identified during the early months of implementation.

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CMS announced the new work requirements in June. Under an interim final rule, adults ages 19 through 64, with some exceptions, will be required to demonstrate activities such as employment, education, work programs or community services.

“States have made real progress, and they’ve been clear with us about what it takes to get this right for beneficiaries — at scale and for the long term,” said Deputy Administrator and Director of the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services Dan Brillman. “If the state can use data to show that someone is working or qualifies for an exclusion, that person should not have to track down paperwork to prove it. And when someone needs support, they should know exactly what to do, when to do it and where to go.”

In its announcement about the hold-harmless period, CMS also strongly encouraged all states implementing the work requirement to:

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— Maximize automated verification

— Make the process clear and easy to navigate

— Test and strengthen end-to-end processes, including data matching, notices, and eligibility decisions

— Coordinate with community partners to help applicants and beneficiaries find opportunities to meet the new work requirements.

The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) welcomed CMS’ announcement, saying that the flexibility will help ensure that Medicaid-eligible patients will not be wrongly denied coverage or cut off from care because of paperwork or system errors.

“NACHC remains deeply concerned that H.R. 1 will jeopardize health coverage for an estimated 4 million [community health center] (CHC) patients and cost CHCs $7 billion in increased uncompensated care,” the organization said in a statement. “The projected impact also includes 5,000-6,000 deaths and the loss of 34,000 CHC jobs.”