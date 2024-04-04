HomeWell Reaches 2 Landmarks: 100 Locations, $100 Million In Annual Revenue

HomeWell Franchising Inc. reached two impressive milestones this week by opening its 100th franchise location and securing $100 million in annual system revenue.

“Our commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and adaptability has been instrumental in our journey leading up to this pivotal point,” HomeWell Franchising CEO Crystal Franz told Home Health Care News in an email. “Recognizing the dynamic nature of the home care industry, we understood the necessity of remaining adaptable to sustain our growth — a goal that can only be accomplished by working together.”

HomeWell Care Services – which is franchised under HomeWell Franchising Inc. – provides personal care and homemakers services for seniors in over 50 locations across more than 100 markets in 33 states.

Advertisement

Over the past several years, HomeWell has been known as one of the fastest-growing home care companies in the country.

Since its rebrand in 2019, HomeWell has prioritized continuous improvement by integrating new systems and technologies into the fold, Franz said.

At the same time, getting feedback from its franchisees has also been a driving force behind its success.

Advertisement

“We’ve welcomed feedback from our franchisees, ensuring that we’re providing the tools they need to excel in their local markets,” Franz said. “This milestone underscores our dedication to ingenuity, collaboration and even a dash of boldness at times — all of which have helped reinforce our position as a growing leader in the industry.”

Earlier this year, HomeWell was one of a dozen home-based care companies that earned a spot on Entrepreneur’s 45th annual Franchise 500 rankings.

In 2022, HomeWell grabbed a spot on Inc. 5000’s annual ranking after it experienced 88% three-year growth.

One of the main drivers of that growth was the company decision to waive its initial franchise fee for new owners. In turn, those owners were able to reinvest this fee into the company, spurring even more growth.

In order to sustain that, Franz said that it’s important to stay rooted in the business principles that have allowed the company to get this far. That includes building on innovation, creating new partnerships and making sure its franchise owners believe in home care’s impact on families and the broader continuum of care.

HomeWell recently announced its Faculty Advisory Council (FAC), made up of elected representatives from its nationwide network of franchise owners, and will use that group to guide its path in the future.

“Looking ahead, we recognize the strength of our diverse franchise system and aim to leverage it to its fullest potential,” Franz said. “We eagerly anticipate tapping into the council’s insights to guide our future endeavors and ensure we continue to equip both new and veteran owners for success. With our brand’s momentum and the invaluable contributions of our owners, we are poised to lead the industry into the future.”

One of the standout programs that HomeWell credits its growth to is a bonus program that rewards franchise owners for longevity with the company and overall excellence.

As far as the future goes, Franz expects a lot of the same: expanding national presence while continuing to build relationships with national vendors.

“By maintaining its commitment to quality, innovation and collaboration, HomeWell is well-positioned to continue driving positive impact and setting new standards in the home care industry for years to come,” Franz said.