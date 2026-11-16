Davion Healthcare Plc (Nasdaq: DAVI) has agreed to acquire Independence Care’s network of home care businesses for $10 million, creating the foundation for a larger home care platform.

CEO Glenn Williams told Home Health Care News that he sees the U.S. home-based care market as a significant opportunity based on its aging population, growing demand for care at home and the increasing importance of providing care beyond hospital settings.

“Independence Care would provide an initial multi-state platform from which we could expand, both organically and through further acquisitions,” Williams said in an email. “We intend to retain the local expertise and relationships that make these businesses successful, while strengthening financial management, operational oversight and the systems that support care delivery.”

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Dublin, Ireland-based Davion is a medical technology company specializing in non-invasive home tests for early-stage identification of medical anomalies associated with serious health conditions, such as breast cancer. The company is now building a diversified healthcare and related services group across North America and Europe, including home, assisted living, skilled nursing, hospitals and related services.

The agreement to acquire Independence is the second home-based care deal for the company in recent weeks. In October, Davion announced that it agreed to acquire Healthcare Stat Homecare Inc. in a transaction valued at $13.5 million.

Independence offers personal home care, home health aide support, companionship and other services across 10 U.S. states. The provider is family-operated and brought in approximately $17 million in combined revenues in 2025, according to Williams.

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Davion’s growth blueprint remains heavily acquisition-led, targeting established operators with recurring cash flows, tenured care teams and strong regional reputations. While Williams expects further consolidation in the fragmented post-acute space, he noted that Davion plans to remain disciplined.

Williams said he sees home care as a local, people-driven service, with continuity, trust and quality being critical for patients and families.

“We do not want to lose those qualities as we grow,” he said. “Our role is to provide the capital, management support and operational infrastructure that enable good businesses to become even better.”