InnovAge Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: INNV) has agreed to pay $36 million to resolve alleged violations to the federal False Claims Act and state laws.

The largest Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provider in the U.S., InnovAge allegedly failed to provide necessary comprehensive medical services and timely referrals to medical specialists, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Failing to provide comprehensive medical services and timely specialist referrals threatens the health of our most vulnerable seniors,” Jonathan Guynn, acting assistant attorney general of the DOJ’s Civil Division, said in a statement.

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InnovAge, based in Denver, offers PACE services for eligible older adults in California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Virginia. It maintains 20 centers and serves more than 7,800 enrolled older adults.

InnovAge has worked with CMS and state governments to strengthen its clinical operations, compliance infrastructure and care delivery capabilities, an InnovAge spokesperson told Home Health Care News in an email.

“Resolving these historical allegations from 2016 to 2022, with no admission of wrongdoing, allows us to move forward with a continued focus on delivering high-quality, compassionate care to the frail seniors we serve,” the spokesperson said.

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Guynn described the settlement as historic and the first of its kind in combating healthcare fraud by PACE organizations.

From May 2016 to October 2022, InnovAge allegedly failed to provide timely medical services and maintain sufficient specialist provider networks. In thousands of instances, InnovAge allegedly failed to schedule timely appointments or consultations for specialty care, including oncology, cardiology, neurology and surgery.

Several senior InnovAge physicians complained to the company about its scheduling practices and delays in specialist referrals, according to the DOJ. They claimed that the practices and delays negatively impacted patients’ healthcare, exposed InnovAge’s providers to legal risks and put the company out of compliance with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requirements.

Internal reports also showed numerous and recurring delinquent specialist referrals, as well as many delays in specialist care that were more than a year overdue, according to the DOJ.

InnovAge agreed to pay approximately $25.7 million to the U.S., as well as a combined $10.3 million to Colorado, California, New Mexico and Virginia.

In 2025, InnovAge agreed to pay $27 million to settle allegations that it made misleading statements during its initial public offering (IPO). The company raised $350 million when it went public in March 2021. Plaintiffs in the settlement alleged that InnovAge did not disclose conditions at some of its facilities that exposed it to regulatory scrutiny.

Updated to include comment from InnovAge.