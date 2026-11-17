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The extension and modification of the nationwide Medicare home health enrollment moratorium restores one avenue for provider expansion, but could limit care access, competition and innovation.

Providers and industry experts support the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) efforts to root out fraud but warn that broad enrollment restrictions could favor existing operators at the expense of new entrants.

“Established providers will likely have a greater opportunity to expand, and existing Medicare certifications may become more valuable from an acquisition standpoint,” New Day Healthcare CEO Kathy Poland told Home Health Care News in an email. “We could also see increased consolidation as organizations look for ways to grow within the current regulatory framework.

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Poland cautioned that regulatory barriers that favor existing businesses could also discourage innovation. She favors targeted enforcement against bad actors over broad industry restrictions.

New Day Healthcare, based in Fairview, Texas, provides home health, hospice and personal care services in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, New Mexico and Indiana.

On May 13, CMS imposed nationwide enrollment moratoria on home health and hospice agencies, blocking new Medicare enrollments, new practice locations and certain changes in majority ownership.

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CMS announced a six-month extension to the moratoria on Thursday, but modified the restrictions to allow currently enrolled providers to add practice locations under their existing Medicare enrollments. The extension still blocks new initial enrollments.

Expansion through existing operations, M&A

The renewed ability to add new branches creates a clear growth opportunity for providers with existing Medicare billing privileges, according to Jaya White, partner and chair of the long-term care team at Quarles & Brady, and Aaron Sagedahl, a partner at the firm.

“For many established operators, practice location-based expansion may become the most practical growth strategy for the foreseeable future,” White and Sagedahl said in a statement to HHCN.

Milwaukee-based law practice Quarles & Brady provides legal services for industries including home health.

“The modification is a positive development for New Day Healthcare and aligns well with our strategy of expanding access to care through our existing operating platform,” Poland said. “We will continue to evaluate opportunities for both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. This change gives us another avenue to expand our footprint of brands.”

New Day grows sustainably by building density within existing markets, strengthening referral relationships and leveraging existing clinical operational structures, Poland said.

The modification also allows providers to reach underserved communities without relying on acquisitions, she said.

Bayada Home Health Care CEO Bryony Winn similarly told HHCN that the ability to expand under existing enrollments restores flexibility in how the organization serves patients and communities.

Pennsauken Township, New Jersey-based Bayada is a nonprofit provider of home health, personal care, companion care, private duty nursing and other healthcare services across 22 states.

The extended moratorium continues to apply to certain changes in majority ownership, consistent with existing restrictions such as the “36-month Rule,” White and Sagedahl said. Medicare-enrolled providers can still acquire or merge with other enrolled providers when the transaction does not trigger a new initial enrollment.

“From an M&A perspective, growth through minority investments, non-controlling ownership changes and certain indirect ownership changes may give providers and investors more flexibility where they do not require a new initial Medicare enrollment under federal regulation,” White and Sagedahl said.

Persistent access concerns

Despite the renewed expansion opportunities, experts cautioned that continued restrictions on new entrants could leave patients with fewer options, particularly in rural and underserved communities. “The impact on the industry will be mixed, but we are most concerned with patients and communities,” Winn told HHCN in an email. “We support strong action against fraud. As the extension continues, it will be important to monitor whether patients can find care when they need it, particularly in communities where options are already limited.”

If the enrollment moratorium persists or if state Medicaid moratoria create uneven market conditions, underserved and rural areas could face fewer provider options or slower expansion of care capacity, White and Sagedahl said.

CMS, however, said it had not seen evidence that the initial home health moratorium materially reduced Medicare beneficiaries’ access to care on a nationwide or state level. With continued pressure on hospital capacity and a growing need to manage healthcare costs for aging populations, CMS should look for ways to responsibly expand access rather than restrict it, Poland said.

“We should make it harder for bad actors to enter the industry without making it harder for patients to receive care,” Poland said. “That is the balance I hope we can achieve as the industry and CMS work through the next six months.”