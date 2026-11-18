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The Medicaid work requirement could affect home care workers whose hours fluctuate with clients’ needs, though its full impact remains unclear.

States have the option to delay certain eligibility consequences of the requirement through June 30, 2027, but they must still begin assessing compliance and exclusions early in the new year. Even with that potential temporary relief, home care workers with unpredictable hours could still face challenges maintaining Medicaid coverage, industry experts told Home Health Care News.

In June, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) outlined a requirement for adult Medicaid beneficiaries to work 80 hours, or earn $580, per month as a condition of their eligibility.

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The requirement applies to individuals 19- to 64-years-old, though certain exclusions exist, such as for those who are pregnant, postpartum, disabled or considered medically frail. CMS also lists caretakers and family caregivers among those who may qualify for an exclusion.

CMS slated the Medicaid work requirement to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027. However, on Nov. 13, CMS offered states the ability to delay the Medicaid work requirements until June 30, 2027.

The extension could cause confusion and inefficiencies, LeadingAge Director of Medicaid Georgia Goodman told HHCN via email. For instance, states attempting to meet the original Jan. 1, 2027 deadline have already begun notifying affected individuals that they must show compliance with work requirements or submit documentation to show an applicable exception, Goodman said.

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“While the six-month extension provides states with welcome relief from compliance with a tight deadline and helps beneficiaries preserve coverage, the potential negatives include the possibility that more time may create additional administrative and communication challenges for states that could lead to confusion among enrollees and yield inconsistent implementation of the work requirements,” Goodman said.

LeadingAge, based in Washington, D.C., is an advocacy organization representing over 5,300 nonprofit aging services organizations, including home-based care providers.

States could also differ in extension adoption, leading to potential inconsistent disenrollment policies and varying risks of coverage loss, Goodman said.

“Even in states that do adopt the delay, officials must still begin assessing whether individuals subject to the work requirements meet the applicable standards or qualify for an exception beginning Jan. 1,” Goodman said.

Implications for home care

How the Medicaid work requirement will ultimately affect home care operations remains unclear, Home Assist Health President and CEO Sara Wilson told HHCN.

“At Home Assist Health, we are staying very close to things in real time, so that we can make operational pivots and adjustments to maintain that alignment as much as we can, and then pivot when we have to,” Wilson said. “It’s hard to say right now how it’s all going to shake out because it’s still very much in motion.”

Phoenix-based Home Assist Health is a nonprofit provider of home health, home care and community health services in Maricopa County.

The Medicaid work requirement likely will not broadly impact recipients of home care, as many are considered aged, blind or disabled and thus not eligible for the program, Faris Flournoy, CEO of Flournoy Health Systems, told HHCN.

Milledgeville, Georgia-based Flournoy Health Systems is a home care management company operating in Georgia and Indiana. It maintains a portfolio of home care companies, such as Primecare Home Care and Just Care Home Care.

However, the requirement will more likely affect individuals providing home care. Flournoy said his organization has limited ability to offer full health insurance, so many caregivers depend on Medicaid.

Inconsistent working hours could make the requirement difficult for some caregivers, particularly in rural areas where an agency may have fewer clients,” Flournoy said.

“Unfortunately, these are not jobs where we can guarantee 40 hours a week,” Flournoy said. “Some individuals may only need three hours [of care], five days a week, others may need five hours, seven days a week.”

Each state’s unique structure and funding of Medicaid, as well as their approach to home- and community- based services, will complicate states’ implementation of the new requirement, said Dr. Katherine Ornstein, professor and director of the Center for Equity in Aging at Johns Hopkins University.

“That’s part of the chaos that it’s going to create [for states] to suddenly figure out how to do this,” Ornstein said. “But they have to because it’s required federally, and they need the money.”