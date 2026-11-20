The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is stepping up efforts to combat fraud, making it increasingly important for home health and hospice providers to understand how the agency identifies and addresses suspicious activity.

CMS routinely monitors billing patterns, beneficiary complaints and other indicators that could point to potential fraud, an agency spokesperson told HHCN’s sister site Hospice News. When questionable activity is detected, the agency has several enforcement options, including suspending payments, revoking Medicare billing privileges and referring cases to law enforcement.

The agency generally refers suspected fraud to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for investigation and potential enforcement action, according to CMS.

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“Healthcare fraud is real, documented and devastating — and stealing from people at the most vulnerable moment of their lives isn’t just fraud, it can cost them their future,” CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said in an email. “When bad actors trick patients into fraudulent care, they don’t just drain taxpayer dollars; they strip people of medical care that could help them live longer. That’s unconscionable, and CMS is going to drive these predators out of the health system.”

In recent years, CMS has implemented several other measures, including conducting unannounced site visits at Medicare-enrolled home health and hospice providers, restricting the transfer of provider agreements and Medicare billing privileges for newly enrolling operators for 36 months, and requiring the “highest level” of enrollment screening, an agency spokesperson said. The enhanced screening includes fingerprint-based background checks for all agency owners with at least a 5% ownership interest.

Home healthcare care has historically been considered a high-risk area for Medicare fraud, prompting CMS to increase oversight in several states, the agency’s spokesperson said.

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CMS implemented a six-month, nationwide moratorium on new Medicare home health and hospice enrollments, effectively pausing the entry of additional providers into a service area the agency considers particularly vulnerable to fraud. This action was “data-driven,” according to the agency’s spokesperson.

CMS recently extended the moratorium for an additional six months.

The agency also continues to expand its use of technology and data analytics to identify and prevent fraud. The agency has long relied on advanced analytics, beneficiary complaints and referrals from providers, state agencies and law enforcement to identify suspicious billing patterns and potential fraud, waste and abuse across Medicare programs.

More recently, CMS has increased its use of artificial Intelligence to accelerate fraud detection and improve its ability to identify and stop bad actors before improper payments are made.

“Use of advanced data analytics to detect fraud is nothing new for the agency. CMS routinely employs these tools, as well as other data sources such as beneficiary complaints, and referrals from providers, states, and law enforcement to identify suspicious billing patterns across its programs for potential fraud, waste, or abuse,” the CMS spokesperson said in an email. “CMS’ increased use of Super Intelligence in these efforts has increased the speed and effectiveness with which that agency is able to detect and stop fraudulent actors before improper payments are made.”

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump in an executive order directed federal agencies to use the term “super intelligence” in place of “artificial intelligence”

“CMS is dedicated to ensuring everyone served by its programs receives the care they need and is treated with dignity at all stages of life. Ensuring patient safety and access to quality care at hospice and certified care facilities is paramount to CMS’ work,” the agency spokesperson said. “Effective oversight and enforcement are important to protect the integrity of CMS programming, especially when it comes to end-of-life care.”