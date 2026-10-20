Bayada Names New Chief Compliance Officer; Comfort Keepers Announces Chief Marketing Officer 

Bayada appoints new chief compliance officer

Bayada Home Health Care named Melanie Sponholz its new chief compliance officer, according to a post on her LinkedIn profile. Sponholz formerly served as the company’s deputy compliance officer.

Prior to joining Bayada, Spolholz taught as an adjunct professor at Fordham University’s School of Law. Sponholz previously served as CCO for private equity firm Waud Capital and the home infusion therapy company Bioscrip, according to her LinkedIn.

Bayada, based in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey, provides home health, personal care, companion care, private duty nursing and other healthcare services across 22 states.

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Comfort Keepers names new chief marketing officer

Jessie Brumbach has joined Comfort Keepers as its CMO.

Brumbach will oversee Comfort Keepers’ integrated marketing and communications strategies, in addition to supporting franchise networks and overseeing growth strategies.

“Jessie brings a rare combination of deep senior care expertise, franchise marketing experience and a genuine understanding of what it takes to build a brand around people,” Comfort Keepers CEO Natalie Black said in a statement.

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Previously, Brumbach served as CMO for the home care technology company Honor, as well as Home Instead. In 2021, Honor acquired Home Instead.

Comfort Keepers, based in Irvine, California, provides in-home personal, companion and specialty care for older adults throughout its 600 locations across the United States and Canada.

VNS Health promotes Thomas Cocozza to senior vice president of personal care

Home care provider VNS Health promoted Thomas Cocozza to senior vice president of its personal care business line.

“I’ve been with VNS Health in the personal care business since May of 2005, in a variety of roles,” Cocozza wrote on LinkedIn. “In my first role, as a statistical analyst, I sat in a cubicle outside the office of the then-leader of the personal care business line. Now, though we’ve changed addresses in the intervening years, I’m sitting in that office. It’s a heady thing.”

Cocozza held numerous roles within VNS Health before the move. He most recently served as the company’s vice president of operations from 2024 to 2026, after first starting out as a statistical analyst 21 years earlier.

New York-based VNS Health provides home health aide services, personal home care and specialty services throughout New York City’s five boroughs and three surrounding counties.

Home Care Association of America names new vice president of public policy

Damon Terzaghi will now serve as the vice president of public policy for the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA).

HCAOA, based in Washington, D.C., represents more than 5,000 home care agencies across the U.S.

Terzaghi’s new role focuses on Medicaid and home- and community-based services (HCBS) policy. He will collaborate with HCAOA’s government relations teams, state chapters, members and policy makers to illuminate Medicaid issues affecting care at home.

“As more home care providers serve Medicaid clients, Damon’s expertise strengthens our ability to advocate for the providers and families who depend on Medicaid-funded home care,” read a post on HCAOA ‘s LinkedIn. Before joining HCAOA, Terzaghi served as vice president of Medicaid and home care policy for the National Alliance for Care at Home, a member network of over 2 million professionals in the home health, hospice, palliative, Medicaid HCBS and home care fields.

HomeWell taps former Sylvan Learning exec to lead franchise operations

In-home care provider HomeWell Care Services named Leslie Poteet as executive vice president of franchise operations.

Poteet will oversee HomeWell’s franchise operations strategy, focusing on franchisee performance, operational consistency and support, as the company plans to expand to over 160 active locations.

“[Poteet] understands what it takes to operate a franchise business because she’s experienced it from both sides,” said Crystal Franz, HomeWell’s CEO, in a statement. “She knows how to bring structure and consistency to an evolving system without losing sight of the people running these businesses every day.”

Poteet previously served as the vice president of operations for Sylvan Learning, a K-12 supplemental education company, and held other roles within Sylvan for over 14 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Burkburnett, Texas-based HomeWell provides in-home personal, companion and specialty care across over 120 operating locations in the U.S.

Touching Hearts at Home taps senior franchise business coach

Catia Morgan joined Touching Hearts at Home as the company’s new senior franchise business coach.

“Catia brings more than 20 years of experience in franchise operations, leadership and business development, along with a true passion for building strong relationships and helping franchise owners succeed,” read a post on the company’s LinkedIn.



Morgan previously held franchise-focused leadership positions at the luxury floral brand French Florist, fitness facility The Camp Transformation Center and hair salon company Fantastic Sams Franchise Corp, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Edina, Minnesota-based Touching Hearts at Home provides in-home care, including companionship, transportation, light housekeeping and meal preparation, across 100 franchises across the U.S.

Ennoble taps new C-suite executives

Ennoble Care appointed Marc Hudak as chief managed care officer and president of health plans and Ashley Lunkenheimer as chief compliance officer and general counsel.

Hudak is charged with leading the company’s managed care strategy and deepening partnerships. He previously served as chief growth officer for the clinical services and value-based care organization Longevity Health.

Lunkenheimer oversees the company’s legal, regulatory, public policy and compliance arms. The new exec formerly served as vice president and deputy general counsel for the Medicaid managed care organization AmeriHealth Caritas.

“Marc and Ashley bring decades of experience and proven leadership in their fields, and we are excited to have them join our team in making a real difference in the lives of homebound patients,” Ennoble Care co-founder and CEO Kush Das said in a statement.

Ennoble Care, based in Hackensack, New Jersey, provides in-home primary care across 16 states.