The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released a proposed rule for its Comprehensive Regulations to Uncover Suspicious Healthcare (CRUSH) efforts, following calls from the home-based care industry to make enforcement efforts more targeted.

The CRUSH proposed rule would expand federal and state authority to address Medicare and Medicaid fraud, aiming to save nearly $90 billion over the next 10 years, according to CMS.

The proposed rule’s changes to strengthen program integrity include enhancements to provider screening and enrollment safeguards, self-reporting and overpayment return requirements and intensified scrutiny of deductions from Medicaid payments.

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“For too long, the system has paid first and asked questions later, leaving us to chase stolen dollars after they’re gone,” CMS Deputy Administrator and Chief Operating Officer Kim Brandt said in a statement. “CRUSH changes that. By confirming who actually owns and operates the businesses billing our programs, and by closing the gaps bad actors exploit as they move between Medicare, Medicaid and the Marketplace, we can stop fraud at the front door.”

Medicare-related proposals

The proposed rule would increase oversight of Medicare, including Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D plan sponsors.

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Specifically, its measures include:

— Strengthen MA risk adjustment data validation audits

— Require MA organizations and Part D plan sponsors to report all suspicious or substantiated fraud, waste and abuse to CMS

— Give CMS stronger authority to deny or revoke providers’ Medicare enrollment when owners’ identities or locations cannot be confirmed or who pose an undue risk of fraud, waste, or abuse.

— Require providers to report all changes to enrollment information within 30 calendar days

— Require certain MA plan providers and suppliers to enroll in Medicare

Medicaid-related proposals

The proposed rule would strengthen CMS’ efforts to prevent and detect fraud, waste and abuse in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and improve collaboration between state and federal authorities.

Specifically, its measures include:

— Allowing states to determine that a credible allegation of fraud exists based on a determination made by CMS or another federal agency

— Expanding state fraud and abuse reporting to include additional data points. This data includes a provider’s National Provider Identifier (NPI) and address

— Requiring states to collect and use NPIs for all eligible Medicaid and CHIP providers

— Strengthening oversight of beneficiary eligibility and overpayment recovery

— Adding grounds to deny or terminate Medicaid/CHIP provider enrollment

Requests for more targeted enforcement

Home-based care advocacy organizations, including the National Alliance for Care at Home (the Alliance), responded to CMS’ request for information regarding its plans for CRUSH by urging targeted oversight.

“We strongly support efforts to combat fraud, waste and abuse, and we encourage CMS to advance a framework that is precise, targeted and focused on holding bad actors accountable,” the Alliance previously wrote in a letter to CMS. “Fraud should be distinguished as intentional misconduct by bad actors seeking financial gain.”

The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living responded to the proposed rule on Tuesday, following previous requests for CMS to focus oversight where evidence most clearly suggests fraud.

“We appreciate this proposed rule includes some of the recommendations we shared,” the organizations wrote in a statement. “However, we believe there are still opportunities to further encourage the agency to target its enforcement actions, balance reporting requirements, and protect continuity of care for residents and patients.”

Comments on the proposed rule are due by Jan. 19, 2027.