Home care aides had the highest average turnover rate among the positions surveyed in a new compensation report, while receiving comparatively low hourly wages and sign-on bonuses.

Home care aides had a national average turnover rate of 34.11%, rising steadily in recent years, according to a study published by Oakland, New Jersey-based Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Services with support from the National Alliance for Care at Home, LeadingAge and Visiting Nurse Associations of America.

About 1,853 respondents participated in the 2026 study. Among those, 87.1% worked for for-profit agencies, and 99.51% were Medicare certified. About half (49.81%) the respondents were from the South Atlantic and East South Central regions.

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While more than a third of home care workers left their jobs, turnover for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and licensed vocational nurses (LPNs) had the second highest turnover rate at 28.05%. Therapists had the lowest national average turnover rate at 16.39%

Caption: Turnover rates among healthcare workers and region, according to the 2026-2027 Home Care Salary & Benefits Report.

While home care aides had a national hourly wage of $19.22 per hour, their annual base-pay raises came in at about 2.98%. That’s among the lowest hourly wages and raise potential among home care occupations, the report found.

Home care aides had the lowest average sign-on bonuses among healthcare workers, of which 60.14% reported their agencies offering sign-on bonuses. More than 30% home health aides reported having a sign-on bonus, which averaged at $2,317. Comparatively, registered nurses had the highest average sign-on bonus at $7,560, followed by therapists at $5,892.

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Caption: Sign-on bonus data among healthcare workers, according to the 2026-2027 Home Care Salary & Benefits Report.

Home care aides have consistently had among the highest turnover rates among healthcare workers in recent years, with 25.36% in 2019 and 36.53% in 2020.

The findings come as home-based care providers look beyond recruitment to focus on keeping existing workers. Providers are pairing competitive wages with consistent scheduling, stronger onboarding and ongoing caregiver support to improve retention.