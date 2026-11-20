Croí Health traces its roots to a time when patients sometimes offered baked goods in exchange for care. More than a century later, the nonprofit is drawing on community philanthropy as it looks to expand services and remain independent.

Formerly known as NVNA and Hospice, the organization’s recent name change now reflects both its current services and its ambitions for the future, in which Croí Health looks become more of a health care system in its own right, CEO Renee McInnes told Home Health Care News.

“We’ve got to look at what else we can do to become almost our own system, if you will,” McInnes said. “We’re not owned by a larger big entity system.”

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Croí Health, based in Norwell, Massachusetts, is a non-profit provider of home care, home health, hospice and palliative care, as well as other services, across 28 communities surrounding Boston’s South Shore.

Croí Health was first founded in 1920, initially called “Norwell Public Health.” One nurse and one physician would make house visits for the people of its hometown. At the time, the clinicians would get paid not only from town funding but the occasional baked good, like a pie or nice bread, McInnes said.

As the company expanded over the years, its clinicians provided services from surrounding towns, such as Quincy and Plymouth, all the way to Massachusetts’s coastal towns, McInnes said.

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In time, the organization became known as Norwell Visiting Nurse Association, and later NVNA and Hospice. Stakeholders and donors in the community would comment on the limitations of the name, McInnes noted.

“They said, ‘NVNA and Hospice, I don’t think it’s the right name,” McInnes described. “You do so much more than hospice. You do home health; you do palliative care. It’s very confusing to people because they just think you’re a hospice agency, and they’re only thinking about the hospice house.’”

After a feasibility study and conversations with stakeholders, the organization undertook a rebranding process, McInnes said. The goal was to better communicate the range of services it provided and leave room for future growth.

“We wanted to do it for two reasons,” McInnes said. “One is so people did know we were so much more. Two, people don’t like the name hospice in the name. Some of our colleagues in the region had rebranded and taken hospice out as well, because it just makes people so uncomfortable until they fully appreciate what that support is for that family and patient.”

The organization’s new name of Croí Health officially took effect on Dec. 1, 2025. Croí means “heart” in Irish.

Serving the community

Croí’s commitment to its community influences how it approaches employee workload and services that lose money, McInnes said. For example, the organization would not simply increase nurses’ productivity to make ends meet.

In addition, Croí operates a hospice house called the Barbara and Pat Roche Hospice Home, in Hingham, Massachusetts. It’s a 14-bed non-profit, independent hospice home serving the South Shore region.

As McInnes describes, the hospice home loses money because people often cannot pay room and board, which insurance does not cover, but the limited payment doesn’t stop Croí from serving these patients.

“We let them come anyway,” McInnes said. “We don’t turn you away because you can’t afford the room and board.”

Beyond limitations from direct customer payment for services, Croí faces uphill battles with payers and reimbursement as well. McInnes said that employee salaries and the prices for medical supplies increase every year, but the company’s revenue does not rise with them due to stagnant reimbursement from commercial payers, Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

“We’re kind of in a crisis now because of the payment model, but something’s got to shift and change,” McInnes said. “But we have to continue to take care of patients every day and do a good job.”

To survive, and to continue its mission of providing high-quality care, Croí invested more in philanthropy — which McInnes called its fifth business line. Eleven years ago, the company raised around $300,000. Now, it raises close to $8 million annually, McInnes said.

“We lose money, but we raise money,” McInnes said. “We’re not bottom-line driven.”

Croí is also considering additional services that could help it remain independent and financially viable. The organization is exploring home-based primary care, a potential membership-based primary care model and services involving assisted living communities, McInnes said.