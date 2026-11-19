The finalized home health rule for calendar year 2027 clarifies how agencies can provide palliative care, but delivering those services still comes with staffing, training and business costs.

Even when serving palliative patients, home health providers must still maintain thorough documentation and ensure patients meet eligibility requirements under standards set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), industry experts said during a Wednesday webinar hosted by Axxess.

“What CMS provided in the final rule is really not a new benefit. It’s a clarification. It’s perhaps a suggestion,” said Lanchi Bombalier, partner at the law firm Arnall Golden Gregory LLP. “There’s going to be no separate payment. There’s no billing code. They are simply saying that palliative care services can be provided by home health providers.”

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Arnall Golden Gregory, based in Atlanta, offers legal services in industries including home healthcare.

The final rule, released Nov. 4, is projected to increase aggregate Medicare home health payments by 2.4%, or $415 million, compared with 2026. It also includes a 3% temporary reduction to the 2027 national, standardized payment rate.

In addition, CMS acknowledged the role of home health in palliative care and confirmed it will offer future sub-regulatory guidance to promote community-based palliative care services through the Medicare home health benefit.

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Both HealthView and LiveWell Partners, agencies providing both home health and palliative care services, said that the clarification will allow them to serve more palliative care patients at home, HHCN previously reported.

Palliative care can reach patients who are not terminally ill and who continue to receive curative treatment, but the patients under the clarification must still qualify for the Medicare home health benefit, Bombalier said.

“Restoration potential isn’t the deciding factor for them to be eligible for palliative care, but the hurdles that remain are — it still has to be home health care,” Bombalier said.

Clinical notes must still show why skilled care from a therapist or nurse was required as opposed to custodial care, Bombalier said. In addition, providers must still document homebound status.

“Just because a patient can benefit from palliative care does not mean that they don’t need to still meet those underlying factors to qualify for home health care in the home,” Bombalier said. “CMS doesn’t want home health flooring into hospice, but certainly we’re going to have to decide as an industry in home health, ‘What are the competency expectations for staff that are treating these patients?’”

Eligible patients may still qualify to receive palliative care outside of the home health benefit, such as from a hospice provider or health system.

There are also other business and staffing challenges associated with delivering palliative care. For instance, home health providers will need to train their staff on what palliative care is and the needs of palliative care patients, said Arlene Maxim, senior vice president of clinical services at Axxess.

Dallas-based software development company Axxess provides cloud-based programs for the home healthcare industry.

Another issue is the potential for a low-utilization payment adjustment (LUPA), Maxim said. LUPA in fee-for-service Medicare occurs when the number of home health visits during a 30-day payment period falls below the applicable threshold, resulting in a reduction of reimbursement.

“One of the things we need to be concerned about is the LUPA status with this,” Maxim said. “Many of these palliative care patients are not going to have to be seen as often as other skilled types of services that we have.”

More broadly, home health agencies continue to face pressure from rising operating costs, said Robert Markette, a health law attorney at Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman PC.

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman PC is a law firm offering legal services for value-based care, accountable care organizations and other healthcare specialties.

Although the national payment increase is welcome, it may not keep pace with expenses, Markette said.