A final rule from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) aims to simplify which workers qualify as independent contractors or employees, giving home-based care providers greater flexibility and predictability in structuring work arrangements.

“For our mission-driven and nonprofit members, having the option to engage in both contractual and employment arrangements that meet their needs as providers, while also preserving and expanding patients’ access to care in their homes, is critical given the long-standing workforce shortage affecting the aging services sector,” Clarette Yen, vice president of legal affairs at LeadingAge, told Home Health Care News in an email.

Based in Washington, D.C., LeadingAge is an association representing over 5,300 nonprofit providers and organizations that offer services for older adults, including home-based care.

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Announced on Nov. 19, the final rule rescinds regulations enacted in 2024, replacing them with an analysis adopted by the DOL’s 2021 framework.

Specifically, the 2026 final rule implements an “economic reality” test to determine whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. The test is predicated on whether the worker is in business for themself, thus defined as an independent contractor, or is economically dependent on the employer for work, and therefore an employee.

Unlike the 2024 framework, which considered six factors without assigning predetermined weight to any one, the 2026 rule emphasizes two core considerations: who controls the work and the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss. Other factors remain relevant to the classification analysis. The rule also sets parameters for classification based on the worker’s skill to complete the work and the permanence of the work relationship.

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The DOL’s final rule affords both employers and workers more certainty and predictability, Yen said.

The final rule is slated to take effect on Jan. 22, 2027.

The fight for protecting home-based care workers

When the 2024 rule was announced, home-based care industry experts warned of the potential for greater compliance risks under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). FLSA, enacted in 1938, set the standards for minimum wage, hours worked, overtime and provisions against child labor.

Under the 2024 framework, some home-based care workers previously classified as independent contractors could instead qualify as employees. Employers could then face FLSA violations if they failed to pay required minimum wages or overtime to covered, nonexempt employees.

For instance, a worker might provide caregiving services for several non-medical home care agencies and thus be considered an independent contractor. However, classification depends on the economic reality of the working relationship.

“This rule will help protect workers — especially those facing the greatest risk of exploitation — by making sure they are classified properly and that they receive the wages they’ve earned,” then-acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su said in a statement announcing the 2024 rule.

Misclassification can leave home-based care workers without minimum wage and overtime protections to which they would otherwise be entitled as employees under the FLSA.

The stakes are substantial for home-based care workers and providers alike. In 2025, the DOL recovered $844,274 in back wages and liquidated damages from two home-based care organizations that misclassified 158 employees as independent contractors. The total included $422,137 in unpaid overtime wages and an equal amount in damages.

In 2019, the DOL also obtained a $1.2 million judgment for back pay and liquidated damages against Access Home Care over unpaid overtime.