Home-based care pilots can introduce new tools within an organization to foster innovation, but technology investments can fail to scale following rollouts due to apathetic users and lack of company cohesion.

To scale pilots successfully, companies should plan extensively, involve frontline staff early and adjust rollout plans based on performance metrics, industry leaders said during at Home Health Care News’ FUTURE conference in August.

“It’s not just when the tech comes in and we press the ‘on’ button that this thing is going to work,” said Joseph Zazworskey, division director of clinical practice and leadership for Bayada Home Health Care. “It’s when we get people to adopt this thing and move away from their old ways of behavior. That’s when you can scale.”

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Caption: Joseph Zazworskey, division director of clinical practice and leadership for Bayada Home Health Care, speaks at HHCN’s FUTURE conference.

Pennsauken Township, New Jersey-based Bayada provides home health, personal care, companion care, private duty nursing and other healthcare services across 22 states and several international markets.

When piloting new tech, providers should stack early wins, Zazworskey said. This includes launching a new tool first in the markets where it is most likely to succeed.

Compassus also chose this approach and launched its AI-powered intake tool in two markets, with similar payer mixes, demographics and volumes, deemed most likely to foster success. Employees from other markets asked why individuals within the two rollout markets frequently became innovation partners or organization leaders.

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“That was a refreshing, frankly, piece of feedback from the field,” Compassus’ Senior Vice President of Shared Services and Optimization Charles “Chas” Morgenstern said at FUTURE. “Maybe we actually have some other supporters and champions that we haven’t considered enough with other rollouts.”

Compassus, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, provides home health, home infusion, hospice and palliative care and serves over 180,000 patients throughout 33 states.

Bayada has not always anticipated where rollouts might stall, Zazworskey said. Because factors such as leadership turnover, staffing shortages and local patient demographics can derail adoption, leadership learned to tailor implementation timelines and expectations to each market’s realities.

Islands and apathy

While deciding where to launch a pilot is difficult, scaling it can be even harder, said Zazworskey.

“Getting early successes proves that this thing can actually work, [but it] might not work everywhere,” Zazworskey said.

The challenge is not people who speak out against the new pilot — those people can help a rollout by raising valid concerns, Zazworskey said.

Instead, danger lies with middle-of-the-pack individuals who do not adopt the new technology and spread apathy to others in the organization, Zazworskey said. He recommended identifying these people early, as they represent a large portion of individuals touching new products, and helping them adopt.

Scaling pilots requires intention, planning and unity, Morgenstern said. Leaders must understand every nuance of the process, especially at scale, since local leaders have their own established workflows and perspectives on daily operations.

For instance, a partner or a solution could fail to meet a need, leaving people in the organization stranded on an island and unable to participate during deployment, Morgenstern said. The company might then have to take on more work to find another solution or vendor, adding cost and risk to the deployment.

Caption: Charles “Chas” Morgenstern, senior vice president of shared services and optimization at Compssus, speaks at FUTURE.

“We have pivoted along the way based on the metrics,” Morgenstern said. “If we see something works in a certain demographic, we’ve pivoted and pulled forward programs that we know are in need of this solution, or we’ve paused on others where we say, ‘Hey, we didn’t account for that in the design or in the process mapping.'”

Providers should anticipate which markets are likely to need different performance targets or more time to implement a solution, rather than assuming every rollout will match early successes, Zazworskey said.

“I’m going to couch expectations early, versus just willfully going into it and saying, ‘It’s all going to go this well’ or [having] an ‘I could do it’ attitude,” Zazworskey said. “That’s great, but it’s better to be prepared.”

Ultimately, scaling technology depends on more than choosing the right tools. Providers must also prepare and engage the people expected to use it, according to Morgenstern.

“Process mapping and making sure that you’ve got the right partner are a huge piece of the program here,” Morgenstern said. “But really, the people are really 80% of it.”