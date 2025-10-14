14 Home-Based Care Companies Earn Spots On The Franchise Times’ Top 400 List

The Franchise Times recently released its annual ranking of the largest franchise systems, and 14 home-based care companies earned spots on the list.

At-home care franchise companies Home Instead, Visiting Angels, Right at Home and Comfort Keepers were among the top 100 portion of the list, which was led by McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), 7-Eleven and KFC.

The list is based on the previous year’s global systemwide sales. To qualify for the list, companies must be legal U.S. franchises, based in the U.S. or have at least 10% of their total units in the U.S. Additionally, franchisees must also own at least 10% of the company’s total units.

Home Instead Senior Care

– Rank: 43

– System Sales: $2,463,182,003

– Total Locations: 1,198

– Omaha, Nebraska-based Home Instead Senior Care offers nonmedical, in-home care from over 1,100 locations across the world, with one of the largest home care footprints in the U.S.

Visiting Angels

– Rank: 69

– System Sales: $1,212,432,533

– Total Locations: 790

– Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based Visiting Angels provides companion care and personal care services, including fall prevention, dementia and Alzheimer’s services, meal preparation and light housekeeping.

Right at Home

– Rank: 78

– System Sales: $996,540,978

– Total Locations: 760

– Omaha, Nebraska-based Right at Home is a home care franchise company with locations in the U.S. and six other countries.

Comfort Keepers

– Rank: 100

– System Sales: $750,000,000

– Total Locations: 657

– Irvine, California-based Comfort Keepers is one of the largest personal home care providers in the U.S. It was acquired by the Halifax Group in 2023.

BrightStar Care

– Rank: 102

– System Sales: $744,894,642

– Total Locations: 408

– Chicago-based BrightStar is a provider of home care, senior living and supplemental staffing. The organization was acquired by Peak Rock Capital this year.

Senior Helpers

– Rank: 132

– System Sales: $600,000,000

– Total Locations: 436

– Maryland-based Senior Helpers has a national personal care network, as well as adult day centers. The company was acquired by Advocate Health Enterprises in 2021.

Home Helpers Home Care

– Rank: 186

– System Sales: $307,036,556

– Total Locations: 344

– Blue Ash, Ohio-based Home Helpers provides in-home care services, safety and monitoring technology and meal and nutrition services in over 1,500 communities across 40 states.

ComForCare Home Care

– Rank: 193

– System Sales: $297,687,877

– Total Locations: 264

– Troy, Michigan-based ComForCare provides services including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care, personal care, respite care for families and transition of care after a hospital or rehabilitation stay.

FirstLight Home Care

– Rank: 197

– System Sales: $282,072,193

– Total Locations: 244

– Cincinnati, Ohio-based FirstLight provides home care services including personal care, companion care, dementia care, respite care, veteran care and specialty care services.

Always Best Care

– Rank: 198

– System Sales: $280,952,555

– Total Locations: 279

– Roseville, California-based Always Best Care provides in-home care, skilled home health, respite care and dementia care services, among other services.

Homewatch CareGivers

– Rank: 203

– System Sales: $267,962,454

– Total Locations: 224

– Greenwood Village-based Homewatch CareGivers provides full-service home care, including dementia care, nursing services, personal care and respite care.

Assisting Hands Home Care

– Rank: 242

– System Sales: $189,908,782

– Total Locations: 209

– Nampa, Idaho-based Assisting Hands provides medical and nonmedical services, including medication reminders, meal preparation and companionship.

HomeWell Care Services

– Rank: 278

– System Sales: $138,555,210

– Total Locations: 96

– Burkburnett, Texas-based HomeWell provides in-home services including companion care, personal care and specialty care services.

A Place at Home

– Rank: 492

– System Sales: $29,000,000

– Total Locations: 38

– Omaha, Nebraska-based A Place at Home provides non-medical in-home care, including companion care, personal care, medication management and specialty care services.