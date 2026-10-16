16 Home-Based Care Companies Earn Spots On Franchise Times’ Top 400 List

The Franchise Times’ 2026 list of the largest franchise systems in the U.S. was littered with home-based care companies.

Home Instead Senior Care, Vital Care Infusion, Interim HealthCare, Visiting Angels and Right at Home were among the home-based care companies on the annual list.

The top 400 list is based on global systemwide sales. To qualify, companies must be legal U.S. franchises and franchisees must own at least 10% of the company’s total locations. The company also must be headquartered in the U.S. or have at least 10% of its total locations in the U.S.

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Click here to see the home-based care providers that made last year’s list.

Home Instead Senior Care

– Rank: 43

– Global Sales: $2,463,182,003

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– Total Locations: 1,112

– Home Instead Senior Care offers nonmedical, in-home care services in U.S., Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, China and Australia.

Vital Care Infusion

– Rank: 49

– Global Sales: $1,967,049,000

– Total Locations: 145

– Vital Care provides pharmacy and infusion services, including home infusions.

Interim HealthCare

– Rank: 67

– System Sales: Global Sales: $1,300,000,000

– Total Locations: 563

– Interim HealthCare, owned by Caring Brands, provides nursing, home care services and hospice care.

Visiting Angels

– Rank: 68

– System Sales: Global Sales: $1,289,542,227

– Total Locations: 814

– Visiting Angels provides in-home companion care and personal care services.

Right at Home

– Rank: 76

– Global Sales: $1,123,751,608

– Total Locations: 783

– Right at Home offers medical and non-medical home services, including specialty care, internationally.

BrightStar Care

– Rank: 97

– Global Sales: $800,889,479

– Total Locations: 458

–BrightStar Care provides nonmedical home care, including companionship and personal care, as well as medical services such as skilled nursing.

Comfort Keepers

– Rank: 106

– Global Sales: $753,000,000

– Total Locations: 662

– Comfort Keepers operates internationally and offers in-home, nonmedical care, specializing in patients nearing the end of life, who have dementia or who are transitioning back to living at home.

Home Helpers Home Care

– Rank: 181

– Global Sales: $343,811,039

– Total Locations: 362

– Home Helpers offers in-home nonmedical and medical care, operating across 40 states in the U.S.

ComForCare Home Care

– Rank: 188

– Global Sales: $332,560,260

– Total Locations: 289

– ComForCare offers nonmedical and medical services, including care for clients with dementia and Parkinson’s, in the U.S. and Canada.

FirstLight Home Care

– Rank: 194

– Global Sales: $323,264,117

– Total Locations: 291

– FirstLight provides personal nonmedical care, including companionship and assistance with daily routines and errands.

Always Best Care

– Rank: 200

– Global Sales: $303,822,764

– Total Locations: 296

– Always Best Care provides nonmedical home care and assisted living referral services in the U.S. and Canada.

Homewatch CareGivers

– Rank: 203

– Global Sales: $297,885,057

– Total Units: 260

– Homewatch CareGivers offers in-home care to older adults and those recovering from illness or injury at home.

Griswold Home Care

– Rank: 219

– Global Sales: $245,266,294

– Total Locations: 209

– Griswold provides nonmedical home care services including homemaking, live-in care and respite care.

Assisting Hands Home Care

– Rank: 237

– Global Sales: $222,500,000

– Total Locations: 238

–Assisting Hands provides medical and nonmedical in-home care, including companionship, errands and chores.

HomeWell Care Services

– Rank: 273

– Global Sales: $164,258,259

– Total Locations: 201

– HomeWell Care Services provides nonmedical in-home care to people of all ages.

A Place at Home

– Rank: 493

– Global Sales: $31,322,102

– Total Locations: 80

– A Place at Home offers in-home care and senior support services, including care coordination, medication management and transitioning to senior living.